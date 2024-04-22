After it was announced that he was looking for a new club and had even thought about returning to Australia after being released by Hull FC, Tex Hoy confirmed his new team.

A former fullback and five-eight for the Newcastle Knights, Hoy has signed a one-year contract with the Castleford Tigers in the Super League until the conclusion of the 2024 season.

This means that Hoy could potentially return to Australia at the end of the year after last playing in the NRL in 2022.

“We are always looking at improving the squad and we feel Tex coming in does just that," Tigers Head of Rugby and Development Danny Wilson said.

"He has some real quality and has a point to prove in the Super League.