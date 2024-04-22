After it was announced that he was looking for a new club and had even thought about returning to Australia after being released by Hull FC, Tex Hoy confirmed his new team.
A former fullback and five-eight for the Newcastle Knights, Hoy has signed a one-year contract with the Castleford Tigers in the Super League until the conclusion of the 2024 season.
This means that Hoy could potentially return to Australia at the end of the year after last playing in the NRL in 2022.
“We are always looking at improving the squad and we feel Tex coming in does just that," Tigers Head of Rugby and Development Danny Wilson said.
"He has some real quality and has a point to prove in the Super League.
"Bringing in Tex gives some healthy competition at fullback.”
Hoy has been in the news as of late after he was released by Hull FC, which saw him criticise his head coach on social media, clash with fans online, and his father also criticised the Hull FC head coach.
A former member of the U20s NSW Blues team, Hoy came through the Knights junior system from the Harold Matthews Cup to the Jersey Flegg Cup and would go on to play 29 games for the club between 2020-2022 and scored 50 points (five tries and 15 goals).
His arrival at the Castleford Tigers will see him link up with former NRL squad members Jacob Miller (Wests Tigers), Elie El-Zakhem (Sydney Roosters), and Charbel Tasipale (Parramatta Eels/Cronulla Sharks).
QLD Cup trio Sylvester Namo, Liam Horne and Nixon Putt are also roster members.