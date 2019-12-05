Penrith Panthers have announced the signing of Zane Tetevano on a two-year deal.

The New Zealand international moves from the Sydney Roosters where he won back-to-back premierships.

“I love what I see here at the Panthers and I’m genuinely excited to be part of it,” Tetevano told the club website.

“There’s so much talent in this team and I think Ivan (Cleary) and the other coaches can help take my game to another level.”

“It’s my goal to keep improving every day, on and off the field, and to share my knowledge and experience with the younger guys.”

The 29-year-old has played 103 NRL games and made his Test debut for the Kiwis this year.

Panthers General Manager Rugby League Matt Cameron spoke very highly of the new signing,

“To sign a premiership winner and current New Zealand international is a significant coup for our club,” said Cameron.

“The decision to bring Zane to Panthers was made in consideration of both his playing ability and the other qualities he has to offer.”

“Our contacts at the Roosters couldn’t speak more highly of the contribution he made to their organisation over the last three years.”

“Their sincere endorsement gives us great confidence that Zane will have a similarly positive impact here at Panthers.”

Tetevano joins up with the Panthers for pre-season training next week.