Tepai Moeroa is set to make his return to rugby league and will play out the remainder of the season for the Melbourne Storm.

Storm announced today that the former Parramatta forward has secured a release from his contract with the NSW Waratahs, and will join the playing group on the Sunshine Coast in the coming days.

The 25-year-old had previously played 112 games for the Eels, before making the switch to rugby in 2020.

The code swap proved to be unsuccessful, with Moeroa only managing to start in a handful of games for the struggling Waratahs.

Melbourne Storm GM Football, Frank Ponissi, believes Moeroa will be a handy addition to the line-up.

“Tepai proved to be a very dependable player when he was with the Eels and we think he will be a good addition to our squad for the rest of this year,” Ponissi said.

“He’s still in his mid-20s so he’s in the prime of his football career.

“Coming in midway through the season and changing codes will have its challenges, but we expect Tepai will adapt quickly to being back in the NRL.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to the Australian Rugby Union and NSW Waratahs for their co-operation with Tepai’s release from his current contract.”

Melbourne will look to continue their impressive win streak when the Storm face the Warriors at 2pm on Sunday.