After the NSW Blues lost to Queensland on Wednesday night, ten players will have two weeks to support their case for Origin selection for New South Wales.

Coach Brad Fittler is sure to make at least a couple of changes as he fights for his job as NSW head coach and to keep the 2023 State of Origin series alive.

From some players who possibly should have been picked for Game 1, to players to returning stars and others overdue for a debut, here are the ten players Fittler could bring into calculations for a Game 2 jersey.