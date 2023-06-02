After the NSW Blues lost to Queensland on Wednesday night, ten players will have two weeks to support their case for Origin selection for New South Wales.
Coach Brad Fittler is sure to make at least a couple of changes as he fights for his job as NSW head coach and to keep the 2023 State of Origin series alive.
From some players who possibly should have been picked for Game 1, to players to returning stars and others overdue for a debut, here are the ten players Fittler could bring into calculations for a Game 2 jersey.
1. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Unlucky to miss out on selection for Game 1, Damien Cook will have two weeks to prove he deserves a spot to provide NSW with a one-two punch with Apisai Koroisau.
Despite Koroisau being one of the better performers for NSW, you could sense his exhaustion near the end of the game. If Cook and Koroisau share minutes, it will keep both fit off the bench just like Ben Hunt and Harry Grant for Queensland.