The ARL Commission is in talks to allow Joseph Suaalii to play in the NRL before his 18th birthday, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

It comes after reports that the Rabbitohs are leading the chase for the young star’s signature.

The teen sensation has been at a cross-code tug of war, with The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday revealing Rugby Australia was resigned to losing the Kings School Product.

News Corp reported last week that Suaalii was ready to sign a three-year contract worth $3 million with Rugby Australia.

After Rugby Australia denied the $3 million offer to Suaalii, well placed sources later revealed the offer made was around $300,000 for 18 months.

South increased their previous three-year $500,000 a season offer to four years, with the new deal now worth $2 million.

ARL Commission chair Peter V’landys confirmed the game’s governing body would consider bending the rule that prevents rookies from playing in the NRL before 18.

“Absolutely. We will look at anything that is to the benefit of the game,” V’landys said when asked if Suaalii could make his debut before his 18th birthday.

“That is what the commission is there for – to look at the benefit of the game, the promotion of the game and the outcomes of the game.

“We should look at every case on its merits. We should not have blanket rules that stop you from doing things that are for the benefit of the game.”

V’landys encouraged the possibility by saying that the game’s rules should be “flexible”.

Taking into account Suaslii’s talent, the ARLC would consider giving him a special exemption, as they will for Sonny Bill Williams’ return.

“All rules have to be flexible and they have to be able to meet all challenges that are before the commission.

“And some of the rules don’t allow us to do that. That’s one thing about the commission – we will make change when it is necessary.”

“In any good corporate governance model you’ve got to have discretion because you’re going to face challenges like COVID-19,” V’landys said.

“And if you don’t have discretion and you don’t have agility, you will fail.