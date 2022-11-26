Star Sydney Roosters, New South Wales Blues and Australian Kangaroos fullback and captain James Tedesco is reportedly moving towards signing a new deal with the club.

The move is an incredible one given Tedesco still has a full two seasons to run on his existing deal, which expires at the end of 2024.

Tedesco is one of the highest-paid players in the game, and has been in incredible form for a period stretching a number of years, where he has had an iron fist over the number one jersey for club and state, and now his country as well.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Tedesco and his management have already kicked off discussions over a contract extension beyond the end of 2024.

It's believed that while Tedesco wouldn't be in for a great deal of salary cap increase from the already $1.1 million he is reported to be on, he will continue to be one of the highest-paid players in the game, whether he stays at the Roosters or not.

Already 29 years of age, Tedesco will be 30 by the time the 2023 season starts, and 32 by the time the 2025 season starts - when his new contract would kick in.

It also creates a potential headache for the Roosters, both in the salary cap management space, and in the retention space for Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii, who will both want to play fullback at some point.

Manu has re-signed with the Roosters ahead of 2023 through to the end of 2024 - the same time Tedesco's current deal ends - while Suaalii has player options at his disposal and could potentially exit the tri-colours at any time.

That leaves big questions over the future of the duo should Tedesco re-sign with the club early.

Suaalii played at fullback for Samoa, while Manu wore number one for the Kiwis during the recent Rugby League World Cup, although there can still be little doubt around Tedesco's status as the sport's best fullback.

Still, with increasing age, an early contract extension could leave the Roosters vulnerable in the future.

That said, the star fullback has been open to a possible switch to the halves in the future, should the club need it to happen in the aid of retaining either Suaalii or Manu.

“It's hard, because everyone wants to play fullback,” Tedesco told The Sydney Morning Herald in August.

“It's the position where you get your hands on the ball the most, and you're allowed to be free which a lot of young players want.

“It's tough because Suaalii and Joey are top-notch footy players.

“I played five-eighth for Italy at the (2017) World Cup, it could be an option down the track. The fullback and five-eighth roles are the same these days, you see Cameron Munster do it at Melbourne."

Tedesco could potentially sign with a rival club from November 1 next year, giving the Roosters exclusive signing rights for the best part of 12 months.