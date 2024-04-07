Sydney Roosters champion fullback James Tedesco has confirmed he doesn't believe his concussion history will pose a threat to his career.

The concussion, sustained during Friday night's surprise loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs at a wet and wild Accor Stadium, is the tenth of Tedesco's career, and his seventh in the last three years.

The ex-Wests Tiger, who has played 231 NRL games since debuting in 2012, of which the last 141 have come at the Sydney Roosters, and also has 22 Origins for New South Wales and 12 Tests for Australia, has missed plenty of games in recent years with head knocks.

The latest one brought about questions over his potential long-term future, however, speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, the club, state and national captain said he doesn't see it like that.

“Of course, I don't take it like that,” Tedesco told the publication when asked if the latest head knock could be career-threatening.

“People are going to make comments, that's all part of the game. These are all very individual circumstances, what the players feel when they are going through it.

“From my end, at the moment, I feel good. I'm up and about, I've definitely had worse ones where I've felt more foggy and had headaches. But I've woken up this morning after a good sleep and I'm feeling pretty good.”

The fullback said the experiences many of his current and former teammates, including Jake Friend, Boyd Cordner and Luke Keary, have had in recent years, means he is in the best hands at the Roosters who have a strong reputation for putting player safety first following head knocks.

Tedesco himself as at times been held back longer than the NRL requirement following a head knock.

“I'm in the best hands; they always look after their players at the Roosters. They are very adamant that our health comes first," the star said.

“Guys who have had issues in the past have been well looked after. Those guys had some time off and really bad repercussions from some of their head knocks.

“You have to take it as it comes, but I will keep looking after myself to make sure that my mind and body are well recovered.”

Tedesco also confirmed he hasn't had major side effects from his latest concussion.

Despite that, he will still be subject to the NRL's 11-day stand down and miss the Roosters' next game, away to the Newcastle Knights in Round 6.

He will be joined on the sidelines by the injured Sam Walker and suspended Dominic Young, with the tri-colours' depth to be tested as they aim to return to the winner's circle.