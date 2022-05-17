James Tedesco, Damien Cook and Adam Reynolds are the three big winners in the race to be crowned Zero Tackle's 2022 NRL MVP after Round 10, with both players claiming big points tallies.
Others in the top ten, on the other hand, recorded zeroes. Cameron Munster, Harry Grant, Dylan Edwards, Ryan Papenhuyzen (injured) and Jahrome Hughes (also injured) all failed to feature in the votes.
Meanwhile, Tedesco record 19 votes (meaning he has 59 out of a possible 60 in the last three weeks), Reynolds recorded 20 - meaning he has 65 out of a possible 80 in the last four weeks) and Cook added 12 to his tally. It means all three have rocketed up and into the top ten, with Tedesco now in second spot just eight votes behind Munster.
Elsewhere, a perfect display from Reuben Cotter has him approaching the top 20, while Cody Walker's 18 - for the second time in three weeks - has him sitting just inside the top 50.
Here are all the Round 10 votes.
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights
In what was a fairly dour game to open magic round between two teams at the bottom of the ladder, the Knights would ultimately emerge with a ten-point victory. Plenty of that was down to David Klemmer, who was one of four unanimous MVPs for the week, while Kalyn Ponga, Dominic Young and Mitch Barnett were also exceptional for the men from the Hunter.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|David Klemmer
|David Klemmer
|David Klemmer
|David Klemmer
|4
|Mitch Barnett
|Kalyn Ponga
|Dominic Young
|Mitch Barnett
|3
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|Mitch Barnett
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Paul Vaughan
|Paul Vaughan
|Paul Vaughan
|Dominic Young
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|Mitch Barnett
|Kalyn Ponga
|Paul Vaughan
Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos
One-way traffic would be the best way to describe the second game of the round, with the Broncos running on 38 points to a duck egg against the battling Sea Eagles. Adam Reynolds was at his absolute best for Kevin Walters' side, while both wingers - Selwyn Cobbo and Corey Oates - had field days against the Manly defence.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Adam Reynolds
|Adam Reynolds
|Adam Reynolds
|Adam Reynolds
|4
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Corey Oates
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Selwyn Cobbo
|3
|Corey Oates
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Corey Oates
|Corey Oates
|2
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|1
|Corey Jensen
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Corey Jensen
New Zealand Warriors vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
Talk about an almost comeback! The Rabbitohs were dominating this one right up until halftime, before the Warriors sent a mammoth scare through the men from Redfern, eventually falling by just two points. Cody Walker and Damien Cook were clearly the best two on ground, but don't discount the work of Reece Walsh in turning the Warriors around.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Damien Cook
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|Damien Cook
|4
|Cody Walker
|Damien Cook
|Damien Cook
|Cody Walker
|3
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Marcelo Montoya
|2
|Tevita Tatola
|Tevita Tatola
|Marcelo Montoya
|Lachlan Ilias
|1
|Lachlan Ilias
|Matthew Lodge
|Lachlan Ilias
|Tevita Tatola
Gold Coast Titans vs St George Illawarra Dragons
In a game which will be consigned to the back of the memory for the first 70 minutes before coming alive, it was a rare golden point try which would ultimately set the victory up for the Titans, and it was none other than Jayden Campbell in his return to first grade who set it up. A superb 80 minutes from Campbell saw him earn five points from the entire panel.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|4
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|Ben Hunt
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|Ben Hunt
|3
|Moses Suli
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|Moses Suli
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|2
|Toby Sexton
|Moses Suli
|Toby Sexton
|Moses Suli
|1
|Ben Hunt
|Toby Sexton
|Ben Hunt
|Toby Sexton
Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers
Melbourne's biggest loss for a number of years came with both Ryan Papenhuyzen and Jahrome Hughes out injured, but that can't take anything away from the Panthers, who were superb from start to finish, led by Jarome Luai, Isaah Yeo and Izack Tago, but certainly there wasn't a bad player on the field for the men from the foot of the mountains.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jarome Luai
|Jarome Luai
|Isaah Yeo
|Jarome Luai
|4
|Izack Tago
|Isaah Yeo
|Jarome Luai
|Izack Tago
|3
|Nathan Cleary
|Izack Tago
|Izack Tago
|Nathan Cleary
|2
|Viliame Kikau
|Nathan Cleary
|James Fisher-Harris
|Isaah Yeo
|1
|Isaah Yeo
|Stephen Crichton
|Nathan Cleary
|James Fisher-Harris
Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders
The Sharks might have come into this one as outrageously short-priced favourites, but it was the Raiders who would run away with the contest. Debutant Zac Woolford was superb, as were front row combo Joseph Tapine and Josh Papalii.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Josh Papalii
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|4
|Joseph Tapine
|Zac Woolford
|Matt Frawley
|Zac Woolford
|3
|Zac Woolford
|Matt Frawley
|Cameron McInnes
|Matt Frawley
|2
|Cameron McInnes
|Cameron McInnes
|Zac Woolford
|Cameron McInnes
|1
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|Hudson Young
|Josh Papalii
|Sebastian Kris
Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels
In what could only be described as a game of two halves, the Roosters had all the running early as James Tedesco, Sam Walker and Luke Keary paved the way, before the Eels mounted a strong comeback during the second half on the back of Isaiah Papali'i scoring a double and Mitchell Moses adding plenty.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|Luke Keary
|4
|Sam Walker
|Luke Keary
|Sam Walker
|James Tedesco
|3
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Sam Walker
|Luke Keary
|Sam Walker
|2
|Joseph Suaalii
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Isaiah Papali'i
|1
|Luke Keary
|Joseph Suaalii
|Joseph Suaalii
|Joseph Suaalii
Wests Tigers vs North Queensland Cowboys
The Cowboys have now won five straight, and it was Reuben Cotter who stole the headlines again in a wonderful performance at both ends of the park. A couple of tries and a miracle assist from Murray Taulagi also has him high up the voting, while Chad Townsend and Tom Dearden were both excellent.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Reuben Cotter
|Reuben Cotter
|Reuben Cotter
|Reuben Cotter
|4
|Murray Taulagi
|Murray Taulagi
|Murray Taulagi
|Chad Townsend
|3
|Chad Townsend
|Chad Townsend
|Scott Drinkwater
|Murray Taulagi
|2
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Chad Townsend
|Jackson Hastings
|1
|Peta Hiku
|Peta Hiku
|Tom Dearden
|Reece Robson
Top 10
|1
|Cameron
Munster
|0
|99
|2
|James
Tedesco
|19
|91
|3
|Harry
Grant
|0
|84
|4
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|83
|5
|Ryan
Papenhuyzen
|0
|81
|6
|Damien
Cook
|18
|81
|7
|Jahrome
Hughes
|0
|79
|8
|Isaah
Yeo
|12
|78
|9
|Adam
Reynolds
|20
|78
|10
|Mitchell
Moses
|0
|77