James Tedesco, Damien Cook and Adam Reynolds are the three big winners in the race to be crowned Zero Tackle's 2022 NRL MVP after Round 10, with both players claiming big points tallies.

Others in the top ten, on the other hand, recorded zeroes. Cameron Munster, Harry Grant, Dylan Edwards, Ryan Papenhuyzen (injured) and Jahrome Hughes (also injured) all failed to feature in the votes.

Meanwhile, Tedesco record 19 votes (meaning he has 59 out of a possible 60 in the last three weeks), Reynolds recorded 20 - meaning he has 65 out of a possible 80 in the last four weeks) and Cook added 12 to his tally. It means all three have rocketed up and into the top ten, with Tedesco now in second spot just eight votes behind Munster.

Elsewhere, a perfect display from Reuben Cotter has him approaching the top 20, while Cody Walker's 18 - for the second time in three weeks - has him sitting just inside the top 50.

Here are all the Round 10 votes.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights

In what was a fairly dour game to open magic round between two teams at the bottom of the ladder, the Knights would ultimately emerge with a ten-point victory. Plenty of that was down to David Klemmer, who was one of four unanimous MVPs for the week, while Kalyn Ponga, Dominic Young and Mitch Barnett were also exceptional for the men from the Hunter.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos

One-way traffic would be the best way to describe the second game of the round, with the Broncos running on 38 points to a duck egg against the battling Sea Eagles. Adam Reynolds was at his absolute best for Kevin Walters' side, while both wingers - Selwyn Cobbo and Corey Oates - had field days against the Manly defence.

New Zealand Warriors vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Talk about an almost comeback! The Rabbitohs were dominating this one right up until halftime, before the Warriors sent a mammoth scare through the men from Redfern, eventually falling by just two points. Cody Walker and Damien Cook were clearly the best two on ground, but don't discount the work of Reece Walsh in turning the Warriors around.

Gold Coast Titans vs St George Illawarra Dragons

In a game which will be consigned to the back of the memory for the first 70 minutes before coming alive, it was a rare golden point try which would ultimately set the victory up for the Titans, and it was none other than Jayden Campbell in his return to first grade who set it up. A superb 80 minutes from Campbell saw him earn five points from the entire panel.

Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers

Melbourne's biggest loss for a number of years came with both Ryan Papenhuyzen and Jahrome Hughes out injured, but that can't take anything away from the Panthers, who were superb from start to finish, led by Jarome Luai, Isaah Yeo and Izack Tago, but certainly there wasn't a bad player on the field for the men from the foot of the mountains.

Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders

The Sharks might have come into this one as outrageously short-priced favourites, but it was the Raiders who would run away with the contest. Debutant Zac Woolford was superb, as were front row combo Joseph Tapine and Josh Papalii.

Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels

In what could only be described as a game of two halves, the Roosters had all the running early as James Tedesco, Sam Walker and Luke Keary paved the way, before the Eels mounted a strong comeback during the second half on the back of Isaiah Papali'i scoring a double and Mitchell Moses adding plenty.

Wests Tigers vs North Queensland Cowboys

The Cowboys have now won five straight, and it was Reuben Cotter who stole the headlines again in a wonderful performance at both ends of the park. A couple of tries and a miracle assist from Murray Taulagi also has him high up the voting, while Chad Townsend and Tom Dearden were both excellent.

Top 10

