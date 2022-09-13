The NSWRL have had their annual awards night, with history being made by Sydney Roosters and NSW Blues Fullback James Tedesco, who became the first player in history to sweet the major State of Origin awards.

Tedesco took home his third Brad Fittler Medal, as well as the ‘True Blue’ award and the Daily Telegraph’s People’s Choice Award.

While the Fittler medal is chosen by the players, the True Blue award is determined by coaching staff and it’s an award Tedesco had never won before.

That's a clean sweep for Teddy 🥇🥇🥇 He takes out the 2022 Brad Fittler Medal! #BFM2022 #BackInBlue pic.twitter.com/PaNFBrUDH4 — NSWBlues (@NSWBlues) September 12, 2022

“It’s always an honour to pull on the sky blue jumper and it’s a humbling experience to have won the Brad Fittler Medal following a vote from my teammates,” Tedesco told NSWRL media.

“It means a lot to collect the True Blue award and the People’s Choice award as I always try to lead by example and give my best any time I take the field.

“I love playing for NSW and I’m confident, with so many good player around me, that we will always enjoy our fair share of success.

Meanwhile, Isabelle Kelly took the top honour for the Harvey Norman Women’s State of Origin series, becoming the first player to win the award in back-to-back seasons, as well as the first player to win the award three times since Simaima Taufa.

“Women’s rugby league is growing stronger and stronger every season,” Kelly said.

“It’s wonderful to be a part of it and I look forward to even further growth in the future.”

Caitlan Johnston won the inaugural Sky Blues award for her Origin efforts.

In the lower grades, Newtown Jets centre Kayal Iro – the son of former New Zealand international Kevin and nephew of Tony – was awarded the NSW Cup Player of the Year honour after steering the famous club to a minor premiership, while Kirra Dibb took the same title for the Harvey Norman NSW Women’s Premiership after a stellar season with the North Sydney Bears, who also claimed the minor premiership.

ALL FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS:

Brad Fittler Medal: James Tedesco

True Blue Award: James Tedesco

Daily Telegraph People’s Choice Award: James Tedesco

NSW Women’s State of Origin Player of the Year: Isabelle Kelly

Sky Blues Award: Caitlan Johnston

Under-19s Men’s State of Origin Player of the Match: Oryn Keeley (Newcastle)

Under-19s Women’s State of Origin Player of the Match: Andie Robinson (St George Illawarra)

NSW Cup Player of the Year: Kayal Iro (Newtown)

NSW Women’s Premiership Player of the Year: Kirra Dibb (North Sydney)

Jersey Flegg Cup Player of the Year: Jack Cole (Penrith)

Ron Massey Cup Player of the Year: Brad Keighran (Hills Bulls)

Sydney Shield Player of the Year: Frank Toomalatai (Penrith Brothers)

Country Men’s Player of the Year: Jake Brisbane (Illawarra South Coast Dragons)

Country Women’s Player of the Year: Jessica Gentle (Central Coast Roosters)

Tom Nelson Medal: Nick Murphy (Western Rams)

Ron Lanesbury Medal: Zane Harrison (Northern Rivers)