Sydney Roosters skipper James Tedesco has been ruled out for the remainder of the match against the Canterbury Bulldogs and is set to face a stint on the sidelines.

Aiming to defend Viliame Kikau, Tedesco was knocked out after getting his head in the wrong position. Thankfully, the fullback made it back to his feet and walked back to the dressing rooms.

However, it has been confirmed by Fox League that he has been ruled out with a Category 1 concussion.

Teammate Sam Walker has also been ruled out after failing his HIA following an incident earlier in the game.

The departure of Tedesco and Walker means that the club has activated their 18th man, former premiership-winner Michael Jennings.

To make matters worse, winger Dominic Young has been sent-off and won't be eligible to play the rest of the game after a high tackle on Blake Taafe - the Bulldogs fullback has also failed his HIA and will not return to the field.

Forward Harrison Edwards would also depart the field on a stretcher in the second half with 20 minutes to go, but an update has yet to be provided on what type of injury he has sustained.