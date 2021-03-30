Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers

Incumbent trio Daly Cherry-Evans (leg), Martin Taupau (ankle) and Dylan Walker (shoulder) are all in a race against the clock to play by Thursday. Jack Gosiewski is unlikely to feature after sustaining a leg injury in the loss to St George Illawarra in Round 3.

Dylan Edwards will miss the next month with a fractured hand that was sustained in the win over the Storm last Thursday. Co-Captain Nathan Cleary will return from concussion and might force Matt Burton into the centres and Stephen Crichton into the No.1 jumper to cover Edwards. Tyrone May likely to move back to the pine. Despite playing out the Melbourne game, Spencer Leniu will be looking to prove his fitness ahead of Thursday’s clash.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Sione Katoa is tipped to take over the rake role as Jeremy Marshall-King battles a foot fracture. A crusher tackle charge will sideline Josh Jackson for this week through suspension, opening the door for Matt Doorey. Expect further magnets to be moved after another shutout loss.

Managed to get through Round 3 unscathed unlike most clubs. Will likely be 1-17 unless any late niggles midweek.

Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos

Broken ribs will sidelined Tom Eisenhuth for a few weeks, with Chris Lewis likely to come into the side. Star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen returns from a neck complaint. Brandon Smith (shoulder), Reimis Smith (ankle) and Jahrome Hughes (leg) all need to prove their fitness after collecting injuries in loss to Penrith. With Harry Grant still another week away, Brandon Smith could be required to play through niggles.

Payne Haas is the big in after serving his suspension for the opening three games. His inclusion will likely move Tom Flegler to the pine, who could be joined by John Asiata. Matt Lodge is also in the frame to return from hamstring injury but not likely.

Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys

Failed HIA’s to Wade Graham, Briton Nikora and Will Kennedy added to Sione Katoa’s knee injury left John Morris with no bench for the final 40 against Parramatta. Nene Macdonald likely to replace Katoa, while the aforementioned trio battling concussions are yet to prove their fitness. Nikora facing two game ban following shoulder charge and Braden Hamlin-Uele reportedly in some doubt with a hand complaint.

Reuben Cotter another player facing concussion protocols after failing HIA in Round 3. Jason Taumalolo likely to remain out of the squad for at least another week. Expect several changes to the 17 as Todd Payten looks to experiment.

Gold Coast Titans vs Canberra Raiders

David Fifita (ribs), Tanah Boyd (concussion) and Corey Thompson (neck) are all expected to play, while Ash Taylor and Brian Kelly remain sidelined with hand injuries. Could remain 1-17 after impressive outing against Cowboys.

Similar to Sharks, were left with limited reserves after several injuries in Round 3. Joseph Tapine (ankle), Ryan James (concussion) and Sebastian Kris (concussion) are all in doubt for this weekend. Curtis Scott (ribs) played out the loss to the Warriors but could be sidelined after persistent injury complaint. Stocks hampered by Harley Smith-Shields suffering a bicep injury in the reserves last week. Jarrod Croker should be okay to play this weekend after dislocating his finger in Round 3. Hudson Young still out to prove his fitness after being a late withdrawal for Warriors clash.

Newcastle Knights vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Elbow injury at training last week set to sideline centre Bradman Best for an extended period, while Jacob Saifiti is also set to miss after suffering a knee injury in loss to Wests. Best’s replacement Gehamat Shibasaki unlikely to keep his spot in the side. Incumbent duo Kurt Mann (head knock) and Hymel Hunt (ankle) out to prove their fitness. Edrick Lee and Kalyn Ponga both expected to return in Round 5.

Skipper Ben Hunt Played out 71 minutes against Manly but will be sidelined for an extended period after suffering an impact fracture in his fibula. Trent Merrin another on the long list of players out to prove fitness following failed HIA. Jack Bird set to miss through suspension after contrary conduct charge.

Sydney Rooster vs New Zealand Warriors

Roosters riddled with injuries following loss to Rabbitohs on Friday. Luke Keary the key out with his season now over after ACL injury. Lachie Lam thankful for just an MCL sprain and will miss the next month of action. Concussion likely to leave Lindsay Collins sidelined too. Daniel Suluka-Fitita suspension adds to selection headaches for Trent Robinson. Victor Radley set to be named after being a late out with a shoulder complaint. Highly-touted teenager Sam Walker set to make his debut for the Tri-colours while Nat Butcher expected to return from illness. Fletcher Baker will be given another run, while teenager Josh Suaalii is in line to make his debut, but an unlikely option for the 17.

Peta Hiku set to spend some time on the sidelines with a knee injury. Hayze Perham the likely option to come into the centres. David Fusitu’a suffered a cork in win over the Raiders and will be out to prove his fitness.

Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels

Injury cloud over Tommy Talau will likely fade due to long turnaround between games. Moses Mbye continues to add pressure to selection but will only walk into the side should Talau fail fitness tests or another midweek injury take place.

Mitch Moses and Ryan Matterson both looking to overcome concussion setbacks, with the Easter Monday schedule hopefully aids their recovery turnaround. Should Matterson return, Ray Stone the unlucky name to make way, with Isaiah Papali’i moving to the pine. Bryce Cartwright unlikely to come into the NRL side immediately after overcoming broken jaw.