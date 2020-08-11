Roosters v Storm

The Roosters could welcome back a number of players, with Boyd Cordner (concussion), Angus Crichton (knee), Brett Morris (back), Daniel Tupou (ankle), Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (calf) and Josh Morris (calf) all chances to return. Matt Ikuvalu will need to pass protocols after failing to finish last week.

Cameron Munster faces two to three weeks on the sideline after suffering a knee injury, while Dale Finucane and Ryan Papenhuyzen are set to return after being rested. Brenko Lee is a chance to return from a hand injury while Cameron Smith is still on the sidelines for at least the next week.

Warriors v Panthers

Jack Hetherington will miss for the Warriors after a grade three high tackle charge, with a four-week charge expected due to prior offences. Eilesa Katoa is in doubt after suffering a knock on the weekend.

The Panthers will come in with no major injuries, with Dylan Edwards a slight chance to return from a hamstring injury after returning to training last week.

Eels v Dragons

The Eels have no injury concerns despite the five-day turnaround, with the only possible change being Ryan Matterson returning from concussion.

Tariq Sims will miss for the Dragons after suffering a shoulder injury, with Tyrell Fuimaono set to start at 2RF. Jackson Ford could miss two games if he takes an early guilty plea for a grade three tripping charge, paving the way for Ben Hunt to move back to hooker. Zac Lomax will likely miss after a knee knock, while Paul Vaughan remains unavailable due to a COVID-19 breach.

Sharks v Titans

The only concern for the Sharks is Ronaldo Mulitalo, who left the field last week in the final 15 minutes due to HIA and will need to pass protocols to play. Andrew Fifita is expected to return next week after his finger surgery.

Ashley Taylor is the only concern for the Titans, with a knee knock causing him to leave the field late. The injury is not considered serious and he is expected to be named.

Cowboys v Rabbitohs

Scott Drinkwater could return for the Cowboys after returning to training after his knee injury and could replace Ben Hampton in the halves. Reece Robson is likely to be named after only playing limited minutes on the weekend despite no injury reported.

Jaydn Su’A will return after missing last week due to suspension for the Rabbitohs. Damien Cook and Cody Walker should be right to play despite copping knocks. Tevita Tatola will need to pass concussion protocols to play, while Thomas Burgess and Latrell Mitchell will likely play despite injury niggles.

Raiders v Broncos

The Raiders will be sweating on the fitness of Silvia Havili after leaving the game last weekend due to a triceps injury, with Tom Starling his likely replacement at hooker. John Bateman is free to play after being cleared by the match review committee for his high shot on Stephen Crichton.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold and Tevita Pangai will both miss at least two weeks due to COVID-19 breaches, but it’s not all bad news for the Broncos after coming through last weekend with no injuries.

Knights v Sea Eagles

Daniel Saifiti is expected to return from a knee injury for the Knights, while Gehamat Shibasaki should play despite suffering a knock.

Both starting props are expected to miss for the Sea Eagles, with Addin Fonua-Blake suffering a knee injury, while Martin Taupau in in doubt due to concussion. Joel Thompson and Curtis Sironen could return after being late withdrawals last weekend. Brad Parker is expected to return from concussion.

Tigers v Bulldogs

Billy Walters will miss for the Tigers after scans revealed he has torn both his MCL and ACL, opening the door for Jacob Liddle to return from his ACL injury. Alex Twal is expected to return after missing last weekend due to a sternum injury.

The Bulldogs will be expected to miss Lachlan Lewis due to him being charged with a grade two careless high tackle, with Jack Cogger or Brandon Wakeham options to replace him. Jake Averillo (hip) and Marcelo Montoya (knee) are both expected to miss after suffering injuries last weekend.