Roosters v Raiders

Brett Morris suffered a groin injury during warm up for the Cowboys game last Thursday and will miss this week, but he has been cleared of a serious injury. Boyd Cordner will return after missing last week with a concussion but Jake Friend may miss after suffering a concussion in last weeks game. Sitili Tupouniua is in doubt after suffering a knock, while Jared Waerea-Hargreaves didn’t return after leaving the field last week and there has been no word on a possible injury.

Josh Hodgson suffered an ACL injury for the Raiders last weekend and will miss significant time. Siliva Havili is not expected to start at hooker for Hodgson. Bailey Simonsson suffered a shoulder injury and will also miss with Jordan Rapana set to start on the wing.

Storm v Titans

Both Ryley Jacks and Jesse Bromwich are in doubt after suffering knee injuries on the weekend against the Raiders. Tom Eisenhuth suffered a hamstring injury and will miss, while Felise Kaufusi will return after missing last week due to minor knee swelling. Tui Kamikamica is also close to returning from his hamstring issues.

Keegan Hipgrave is likely to miss for the Titans after suffering a shoulder injury last week. Beau Fermor or Bryce Cartwright are his likely replacement while either Brian Kelly or Dale Copley to return from injury. Ash Taylor will be monitored after failing a game day HIA last week.

Tigers v Broncos

Josh Reynolds will miss due to a grade two dangerous contact charge, with him facing two weeks on the sideline. Benji Marshall is his likely replacement in the starting side. Sam McIntyre and Tommy Talau are both chances to return to the squad after missing last week with injury.

The Broncos will be without Alex Glenn for six to eight weeks with a knee injury he suffered last weekend. Matt Lodge (knee), Jake Turpin (broken leg), Jesse Arthurs (broken leg), Kotoni Staggs (hamstring) and David Fifita (knee) will all need to prove their fitness to be named. Joe Ofahengaue is set to be named after missing the last two weeks with suspension.

Dragons v Bulldogs

No changes are expected for the Dragons if Jordan Pereira escapes suspension for his late tackle report. Jacob Host is available after recovering from his hamstring injury, while new signee Kaide Ellis could be named on an extended bench.

The Bulldogs could be without Reims Smith after he was charged with a grade one dangerous contact charge. Jake Averillo will miss due to a COVID-19 breach with Kerrod Holland to come into the side. Renouf To’omaga will also miss after suffering a shoulder injury last weekend.

Rabbitohs v Knights

Latrell Mitchell will miss after taking an early plea on a grade two striking charge. Mark Nicholls was also charged with a grade two dangerous contact charge and is expected to miss two weeks. Alex Johnston will move to fullback for Mitchell while Corey Allan will come onto the wing.

Mitch Barnett (back), Tim Glasby (concussion), Connor Watson (ankle) and Sione Mata’utia (concussion) will all return for the Knights. The main injury concerns are with Brodie Jones (pectoral) and Daniel Saifiti (knee) after both failed to finish last weeks match.

Sea Eagles v Eels

Moses Suli is in doubt after struggling last week with a hamstring injury, with Tevita Funa his likely replacement. Morgan Boyle suffered a groin injury early in the match last weekend which could see Corey Waddell return from a shoulder injury.

Mitchell Moses is still under a cloud for the Eels with his calf injury while Waqa Blake could miss after being placed on report for a dangerous tackle. Stefano Utoikamanu breached COVID-19 protocols with the NRL set to inform him if he will be suspended for any games.

Warriors v Sharks

Kodi Nikorima and Eliesa Katoa are both set to return for the Warriors. Chanel Harris-Tavita suffered a shoulder injury on the weekend and will miss. Ken Maumalo, David Fusitu’a, King Vuniyayawa and Agnatius Paasi are all expected to return home to New Zealand after the NRL failed to receive exemptions for their families to travel to Australia.

Andrew Fifita will miss for the Sharks after failing to finish last weekend with a hamstring injury. Ronaldo Mulitalo is set to return from a knee injury while Siosifa Talakai failed game day HIA and will need to pass protocols to play.

Panthers v Cowboys

Liam Martin (shoulder), Tyrone May (elbow) and Nathan Cleary (ankle) are all in doubt after suffering minor injuries last weekend. Zane Tetevano (back) and Dean Whare (toe) could both be a chance for selection.

Valentine Holmes will miss for the Cowboys after he re-injured his ankle last week, with Justin O’Neil his likely replacement after missing last week with a concussion. Scott Drinkwater is in doubt with a knee injury, while both John Asiata and Jordan McLean a chance to return from their injuries.