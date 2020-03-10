Eels vs Bulldogs

Waqa Blake will be cleared to play following shoulder injury, according to FoxSports. The versatile Brad Takairangi will come off the bench as a utility, while Eels star Maika Sivo has reportedly been cleared to line up.

Brandon Wakeham is set to play over Jack Cogger at the starting halves spot, coach Dean Pay confirmed the news earlier in the week. Jeremy Marshall-King ia likely to get the nod for the no.9 position. A syndesmosis injury for Raymond Faitala-Mariner will leave the door open for Dean Britt to secure a bench spot.

Raiders vs Titans

Curtis Scott has been cleared to make his Raiders debut. George Williams will play at halfback, and Corey Horsburgh is expected to wear the no.11 with John Bateman missing the first few rounds. Ryan Sutton has been suspended for one-game and will not play.

Captain Ryan James faces time on the sidelines following injury, while Keegan Hipgrave is without a return date due to concussion issues, allowing Bryce Cartwright to enter the fold. Mitch Rein will battle it out for a starting position over Nathan Peats.

Cowboys vs Broncos

Valentine Holmes will start at fullback, while Scott Drinkwater is expected to beat Jake Clifford to the race for the no.6 jumper. The door is open for Reece Robson to surpass Jake Granville. Josh McGuire is unavailable for selection due to a carry-over suspension from last season.

Young gun Jake Turpin firms as the frontrunner for starting hooker, edging out veteran Andrew McCullough. Broncos will be without Matt Lodge (ACL tear) for most of the season, while Joe Ofahengaue will miss the opening two matches due to suspension.

Knights vs Warriors

Kurt Mann will begin the season as the Knights’ five-eighth. Bradman Best will miss the start of the season due to a foot injury, the Knights will also be without Sione Mata’utia after a suspected MCL injury during pre-season.

Chanel Harris-Tavita should be in the 17, but there are options aplenty with Isaac Luke departed and Nat Roache injured. The wait is on for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to prove his fitness ahead of round one.

Rabbitohs vs Sharks

Latrell Mitchell will line up at fullback, while Braidon Burns is set to return from a hamstring injury. Ethan Lowe suffered a low-grade MCL tear, but is expected to be fit for round one.

Josh Dugan is no certainty to play round one due to knee concerns. Young pair Ronaldo Mulitalo and Sione Katoa are vying for a spot on the flank. Matt Moylan could miss time due to a niggling calf issue, while young gun Bronson Xerri is hoping he can overcome a should injury.

Panthers vs Roosters

Dylan Edwards will miss the start of the season, giving Caleb Aekins a shot at fullback. The Panthers are lucky to have a near full-strength side to open their season.

Angus Crichton firms as a starter on the left flank following the World Cup Challenge, after Billy Smith suffered an ACL injury. Jake Friend will likely get the starting hooker position.

Sea Eagles vs Storm

Both Jake Trbojevic (shoulder) and Addin Fonua-Blake (shoulder) will be sidelined to start the season, so to Taniela Paseka (ankle). Danny Levi will have a bigger role following the off-season departures.

Brandon Smith’s injury will make room for highly-touted youngster Harry Grant to come off the bench. Christian Welch won’t be fit in time for the season opener, while Nelson Asofa-Solomona is expected to start but is no certainty.

Dragons vs Tigers

Skipper Cameron Mcinnes (MCL) will miss the first few rounds, without a return date. Isaac Luke should step in to wear the No.9 jumper. Zac Lomax is every chance to lock down the fullback position, with Matt Dufty looking to return from a fractured cheekbone.

Billy Walters has won the race for the no.9 jumper, with co-captain Moses Mbye suffering a knee injury in the trials. Josh Reynolds will be playing the utility role, while new recruit Joey Leilua will operate at the centre.