Roosters v Raiders

Sydney captain Jake Friend is set to return for the Tri-colours for this grand final rematch after sustaining a head knock in the Roosters’ round 20 loss to South Sydney.

Sonny Bill Williams is also set to return after missing the Penrith clash due to a neck injury, with Freddy Lussick and Nat Butcher likely to be the unlucky names to make way for the experienced pair.

Butcher might find a lifeline to play under Trent Robinson, with Sitili Tupouniua in a race against the clock after a nasty cut he received after copping some studs to the face on Friday.

The Raiders are likely to go into the semi-final unchanged, with Emre Guler (ankle) and Corey Horsburgh (foot) remaining on the sidelines.

Eels vs Rabbitohs

The Eels will be sweating on Blake Ferguson’s recovery this week to see if their star winger will be fit to play in Saturday’s clash after sustaining a knee injury against Melbourne.

If Ferguson is to miss, Waqa Blake could find himself on the wing as Brad Takairangi could fill a centre position. Unfortunately, Maika Sivo’s season is over after sustaining an MCL injury to his knee. George Jennings is likely to come into the side as Sivo’s replacement.

Damien Cook is set to play against Parramatta despite a knee complaint during the weekend that saw his leg seize up.

Rabbitohs are unlikely to make any changes to their side that thrashed the Knights, but Jack Johns’ potential return from a finger injury will mount some pressure on selection.