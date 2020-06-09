Sea Eagles vs Broncos

The Sea Eagles will enter Thursday night without any major injury concerns from their loss last Saturday to Paramatta with prop Addin Fonua-Blake (shoulder) expected to play despite finishing the match in pain with the injury not on his shoulder which required off-season surgery. Jack Gosiewski is on standby to replace Curtis Sironen (knee) after Sironen failed to finish the game last Saturday but is still expected to play.

The axe is set to fall at Brisbane with coach Anthony Siebert set to make up to seven changes after their disastrous 59-0 defeat to Sydney Roosters. Corey Oates is set to move to the back-row with Xavier Coats replacing Oates on the right wing joining Herbie Farnsworth on the left wing. Kotoni Staggs will return from suspension and will replace centre Jesse Arthans. Jamil Hopoate, Ethan Bullemore and Tom Flegler will all be facing the bench with one to join Rhys Kennedy in being dropped. Forwards Matt Lodge and Joe Ofahengaue are set to be promoted to the starting side.

Warriors vs Cowboys

The Warriors are set for a potential returns from Lachlan Burr (concussion) and bench prop Agnatius Paasi (suspension) after both missed their round 4 loss to Penrith. Peta Hiku (ribs) is also expected to return at left center, replacing Hayze Perham.

The Cowboys will be sweating on the fitness of star prop Jason Taumalolo, who missed last week’s loss to the Sharks with bone bruising on his knee. Taumalolo trained with the squad on Monday and a fitness test on Tuesday will prove crucial if he plays. Another blow was taken to the Cowboys’ pack with forward John Asiata facing 4-6 weeks on the sideline after injuring his knee in Saturday’s loss and will undergo surgery on Wednesday. Coen Hess (ankle) and Mitchell Dunn (concussion) will also undergo fitness tests on Tuesday.

Eels vs Panthers

Paramatta suffered some first-half injury scares in last weeks match with Mitchell Moses (cork), Ryan Matterson (ankle) and Maikia Sivo all being checked at halftime but all three played the game out and will be available this weekend. Marata Niukore will drop back to the bench for a returning Nathan Brown (suspension) while Oregon Kaufusi is set to drop out of the squad.

Halfback Nathan Cleary is set to return from suspension for the Panthers which could create a selection headache for Ivan Cleary. It will come down to Matt Burton or Jarome Luai to partner Cleary, with Burton the likely option. Fullback Dylan Edwards and forward Liam Martin will also return from injury with Caleb Aekins and Billy Burns set to miss out.

Rabbitohs vs Titans

The Rabbitohs are set for a welcome boost with Cody Walker set to return from suspension while centre James Roberts has regained his fitness following his stint in rehab and is expected to play. Troy Dargan will miss out at five-eighth for Walker while Roberts’ return is set to shuffle players around with Campbell Graham moving back to wing, Alex Johnson moving to the bench and either Tom Amone and Keaon Koloamatangi set to be dropped. Jaydn S’uA is in doubt after receiving a knock in last weeks contest.

The Titans are riding high after their first win in 365 days and as such no major changes are set to be made. Match-winning try scorer Phillip Sami recovered from a rib injury late to score the winning try and is expected to play. Tyronne Roberts continues to be close to a return from an ankle injury after being a late withdrawal from the last two matches.

Knights vs Storm

Young gun Tex Hoy is set to nab the starting five-eighth spot with Kurt Mann (ankle) set to miss. Phoenix Crossland, who has returned to training after a groin injury, and the more experienced Mason Lino are also being considered to replace Mann. If Hoy does start, hooker Chris Randall will move to the bench. After failing to finish last week, Kalyn Ponga is set to play on Saturday night.

Cameron Smith is set for his first start at halfback in six years with Storm coach Craig Bellamy stating he is in line to replace the injured Jahrome Hughes (hand). With Hughes out for up to three weeks, Ryley Jacks has been touted as the likely replacement, but Smith is certainly in the mix. If Smith does start at halfback, Brandon Smith will start at hooker. Prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona will return from suspension while centre Branko Lee will likely retain his spot from Paul Momorovski and Marion Seve after Lee’s Storm debut last week. Tui Kamikamica could be an outside chance for selection if he can recover in time from his hamstring injury.

Tigers vs Raiders

The Tigers concern heading into Saturday night is Luke Garner after he copped an elbow to the throat last week. If he is ruled out, either Chris Lawrence or Michael Chee-Kam will start on right edge after Luicano Leilua and Garner switched edges after the season restart.

The Raiders have some injury concerns with Joseph Tapine (knock) and Josh Hodgson (arm) suffering minor injuries last week. Both will be monitored this week along with Jack Wighton who failed his gamed day HIA with all three expected to play.

Bulldogs vs Roosters

Bulldogs: TBA

Star fullback James Tedesco is set to return after a game-day withdrawal last week with a stomach bug. His return will push Brett Morris back to the wing and Ryan Hall out of the squad. After suffering an elbow injury last week, Victor Radley is expected to play while Issac Liu will need to pass HIA protocols to play this week after failing them last week. Lui or Nat Butcher are also set to make way for the returning Mitch Aubbuson. Questions were asked after Jared Waerea-Hargreaves played only one set last week, with no word from the club if it was due to an injury or management due to the blowout.

Dragons vs Sharks

Dragons: TBA

Josh Dugan, Sione Katoa and Blayke Brailey all received on-field treatment last week due to copping knocks but all three are expected to play. Andrew Fifita (calf) and Chad Townsend (hamstring) look to be only outside chances for selection.