The Illawarra Steelers have announced their summer squad for the 2025 Tarsha Gale Cup season as they look to continue their winning ways and add another trophy to their cabinet.

The Steelers squad remains relatively the same for next season, with the core pieces of Indie Bostock, Kasey Reh and Bronte Wilson still eligible to play but will be without U19s NSW Blues representative Ella Koster, Evie McGrath and Chelsea Savill.

They have also made several new signings, with Seriah Palepale and Trinity Tauaneai joining from the Canterbury Bulldogs and Liesel Hopoate arriving from the Manly Sea Eagles.

A member of the famed Hopoate family and younger sister of Albert Hopoate, Lehi Hopoate and Will Hopoate, Liesl will be looking to make her own mark on the rugby league field - Sea Eagles teammate Siulolo Richter also joins her at the Steelers.