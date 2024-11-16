The Illawarra Steelers have announced their summer squad for the 2025 Tarsha Gale Cup season as they look to continue their winning ways and add another trophy to their cabinet.
The Steelers squad remains relatively the same for next season, with the core pieces of Indie Bostock, Kasey Reh and Bronte Wilson still eligible to play but will be without U19s NSW Blues representative Ella Koster, Evie McGrath and Chelsea Savill.
They have also made several new signings, with Seriah Palepale and Trinity Tauaneai joining from the Canterbury Bulldogs and Liesel Hopoate arriving from the Manly Sea Eagles.
A member of the famed Hopoate family and younger sister of Albert Hopoate, Lehi Hopoate and Will Hopoate, Liesl will be looking to make her own mark on the rugby league field - Sea Eagles teammate Siulolo Richter also joins her at the Steelers.
|2025 Gains
|Charlotte Campbell, Ella D'Costa, Madison Hobbs, Liesl Hopoate (Sea Eagles), Mackayla Hutchinson, Scarlett Newton, Seriah Palepale (Bulldogs), Jayda Patrick, Evie Richards, Siulolo Richter (Sea Eagles), Bella Sacco, Maddie Smith, Trinity Tauaneai (Bulldogs)
|2025 Losses
|Charlotte Basham, Ashlyn Breust, Runi Cowan, Darcy Eade, Bianca Jones, Ella Koster, Sienna Leslie, Brielle Luccitti, Ruby Marshall, Evie McGrath (Tigers), Hope Millard (Bulldogs), Talea Miller, Rangitaiki Pohatu, Chelsea Savill (Tigers), Teagan Smede, Mia Walsh, Sienna Yeo
|Squad (Summer Squad)
|Indie Bostock, Koffi Brookfield, Maddy Bullock, Charlotte Campbell, Ella D'Costa, Alex Down, April Gray, Madison Hobbs, Liesl Hopoate, Mackayla Hutchinson, Kiara Kostovski, Maddison Lewis, Bella Lord, Makayla McFayden, Scarlett Newton, Tahlia O'Brien, Seriah Palepale, Maria Paseka, Jayda Patrick, Herewaka Pohatu, Kasey Reh, Evie Richards, Siulolo Richter, Bella Sacco, Tori Shipton, Maddie Smith, Armani Tanioria, Trinity Tauaneai, Bronte Wilson, Rhian Yeo