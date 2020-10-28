The Panthers have announced six players will depart the club, headlined by skipper James Tamou.

Joining Tamou in moving on from Penrith is Jack Hetherington, Caleb Aekins, Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, Pat Hollis and Brayden McGrady.

Tamou (Wests Tigers), Hetherington (Bulldogs) and Aekins (Raiders) have all found new homes for 2021, while Watene-Zelezniak, Hollis and McGrady have been informed that they won’t be offered new contracts.

Panthers GM of Rugby League Matt Cameron thanked all six players for their contributions to the club.

“This has been an extraordinary season for Panthers and each one of these players contributed to that success,” Cameron told penrithpanthers.com.au.

“From the leadership of James Tamou, to the on-field exploits of Jack, Caleb and Malakai, and the enthusiasm of Pat and Brayden at training, we are grateful for their contributions to our club.

“Regardless of whether they were in the team each week, they sacrificed their personal freedoms to live in our NRL bubble for the best part of six months.

“We thank them for their service to Panthers and wish them all the best with their future endeavours.”