Wests Tigers captain James Tamou has expressed his excitement about his side's future and has championed Tim Sheens for putting the perennial non-finalists back on track.

Since rejoining the Concord club after a decade-long exodus in the northern hemisphere, the 2005 premiership coach has wasted no time in bolstering the Tigers playing stocks by luring Isiah Papali'i and Api Koroisau to the den.

While the punishing runner and the representative rake will need to wait until the cessation of next season before joining Tamou in black, white and gold, the 32-year-old was effusive in his praise for the pair.

‘It gives me confidence that the club is in a great place,” Tamou told NRL.com's Brad Walter.

“Tim brings a lot of footy knowledge, you can’t doubt that with Sheensy and some of the signings that the club has taken on - Api and Isaiah - are the best signings ever."

The dual international then added further applause for the skillset of his former Penrith teammate in Koroisau.

“The way the game has gone, and how many times a hooker touches a ball, you need a quick, decisive hooker like that to create," Tamou continued.

“Api’s the best in the business after winning the grand final with the Panthers. He’s a great signing for us and an indicator of where this club is heading.”

Although the duo will remain an Eel and Panther respectively throughout 2022, Maguire, Tamou and the Tigers do have reinforcements coming in to help snap their September drought, with each of Jackson Hastings, Oliver Gildart and Tyrone Peachey expected to add aid across the park.

Wests haven't played finals football since 2011 and have not managed to win more than 12 wins in any campaign across this stretch.

The merged club will be sneaking to snap this highly publicised dry spell when they start their season against Melbourne on March 12.