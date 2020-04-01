Former Broncos great Gorden Tallis has named his best-ever Brisbane Broncos side on foxsports.com.au.
In a controversial call, Tallis named himself coach of the line-up over legendary mentor Wayne Bennett – arguably the greatest coach in rugby league history.
He’s paired Wally Lewis in the halves with Alfie Langer and put Kevin Walters on the bench. Joining Walters on the interchange is Tonie Carroll, David Fifita and Payne Haas.
The No. 1 jersey was given to Darren Lockyer, with Lote Tuqiri and Wendell Sailor his wingers and Steve Renouf and Justin Hodges in the centres.
Tallis’ best ever Broncos 17
1. Darren Lockyer
2. Lote Tuqiri
3. Steve Renouf
4. Justin Hodges
5. Wendell Sailor
6. Wally Lewis (c)
7. Allan Langer
8. Glenn Lazarus
9. Kerrod Walters
10. Shane Webcke
11. Petero Civoniceva
12. Brad Thorn
13. Gene Miles
Bench
14. Kevin Walters
15. David Fifita
16. Payne Haas
17. Tonie Carroll
Coach: Gorden Tallis
Ben Ikin also revealed his best-ever Broncos side, giving Bennett the nod as coach over Tallis.
Ikin’s best ever Broncos 17
1. Darren Lockyer
2. Michael Hancock
3. Steve Renouf
4. Justin Hodges
5. Wendell Sailor
6. Kevin Walters
7. Allan Langer (c)
8. Glenn Lazarus
9. Kerrod Walters
10. Shane Webcke
11. Gorden Tallis
12. Brad Thorn
13. Peter Ryan
Bench
14. Shaun Berrigan
15. Petero Civoniceva
16. Andrew Gee
17. Tonie Carroll
Coach: Gorden Tallis