BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 16: Maroons captain Darren Lockyer walks the lap of honour after victory during game two of the ARL State of Origin Series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at Suncorp Stadium on June 16, 2010 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Former Broncos great Gorden Tallis has named his best-ever Brisbane Broncos side on foxsports.com.au.

In a controversial call, Tallis named himself coach of the line-up over legendary mentor Wayne Bennett – arguably the greatest coach in rugby league history.

He’s paired Wally Lewis in the halves with Alfie Langer and put Kevin Walters on the bench. Joining Walters on the interchange is Tonie Carroll, David Fifita and Payne Haas.

The No. 1 jersey was given to Darren Lockyer, with Lote Tuqiri and Wendell Sailor his wingers and Steve Renouf and Justin Hodges in the centres.

Tallis’ best ever Broncos 17

1. Darren Lockyer
2. Lote Tuqiri
3. Steve Renouf
4. Justin Hodges
5. Wendell Sailor
6. Wally Lewis (c)
7. Allan Langer
8. Glenn Lazarus
9. Kerrod Walters
10. Shane Webcke
11. Petero Civoniceva
12. Brad Thorn
13. Gene Miles

Bench

14. Kevin Walters
15. David Fifita
16. Payne Haas
17. Tonie Carroll

Coach: Gorden Tallis

Ben Ikin also revealed his best-ever Broncos side, giving Bennett the nod as coach over Tallis.

Ikin’s best ever Broncos 17

1. Darren Lockyer
2. Michael Hancock
3. Steve Renouf
4. Justin Hodges
5. Wendell Sailor
6. Kevin Walters
7. Allan Langer (c)
8. Glenn Lazarus
9. Kerrod Walters
10. Shane Webcke
11. Gorden Tallis
12. Brad Thorn
13. Peter Ryan

Bench

14. Shaun Berrigan
15. Petero Civoniceva
16. Andrew Gee
17. Tonie Carroll

Coach: Gorden Tallis