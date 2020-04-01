Former Broncos great Gorden Tallis has named his best-ever Brisbane Broncos side on foxsports.com.au.

In a controversial call, Tallis named himself coach of the line-up over legendary mentor Wayne Bennett – arguably the greatest coach in rugby league history.

He’s paired Wally Lewis in the halves with Alfie Langer and put Kevin Walters on the bench. Joining Walters on the interchange is Tonie Carroll, David Fifita and Payne Haas.

The No. 1 jersey was given to Darren Lockyer, with Lote Tuqiri and Wendell Sailor his wingers and Steve Renouf and Justin Hodges in the centres.

Tallis’ best ever Broncos 17

1. Darren Lockyer

2. Lote Tuqiri

3. Steve Renouf

4. Justin Hodges

5. Wendell Sailor

6. Wally Lewis (c)

7. Allan Langer

8. Glenn Lazarus

9. Kerrod Walters

10. Shane Webcke

11. Petero Civoniceva

12. Brad Thorn

13. Gene Miles

Bench

14. Kevin Walters

15. David Fifita

16. Payne Haas

17. Tonie Carroll

Coach: Gorden Tallis

Ben Ikin also revealed his best-ever Broncos side, giving Bennett the nod as coach over Tallis.

Ikin’s best ever Broncos 17

1. Darren Lockyer

2. Michael Hancock

3. Steve Renouf

4. Justin Hodges

5. Wendell Sailor

6. Kevin Walters

7. Allan Langer (c)

8. Glenn Lazarus

9. Kerrod Walters

10. Shane Webcke

11. Gorden Tallis

12. Brad Thorn

13. Peter Ryan

Bench

14. Shaun Berrigan

15. Petero Civoniceva

16. Andrew Gee

17. Tonie Carroll

Coach: Gorden Tallis