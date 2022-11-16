Talks are reportedly underway for Tonga and Samoa to play a Test series in the Pacific Islands at the end of the 2023 season.

The two Pacific island nations recently squared off in a thrilling Rugby League World Cup quarter-final, and have been at the centre of efforts to expand the global game in recent years.

Boosted by Tonga's run to the semi-finals at the 2017 tournament and subsequent matches with New Zealand and Australia, it has been Samoa's turn this year, with the island nation making the final of the tournament for the first time.

They will take on Australia on Sunday morning, and with News Corp reporting that a ten-year plan for the international game is set to be signed off on, it's understood talks between Samoa and Tonga are underway.

The two nations have a host of NRL players running around for them at this year's tournament, with plenty turning their back on the chance to represent Australia or New Zealand to play for their nation of heritage.

Samoan coach Matt Parish confirmed conversations have happened.

“Kristian and I have been talking for a couple of years now about one of the things we would both like to do is play a Test in Tonga and a Test in Samoa against one another,” Parish told the publication.

“I would like to think that one day it might happen. That would be unreal for Tonga and Samoa (to play next year).

“I can't imagine how crazy that would be and how unreal it would be. Not only that, I am sure that both sets of players would love to do that.

“You talk about leaving legacies and all that. That would be unbelievable.”

It's understood that alongside that, either Australia or New Zealand could be involved, as will other Pacific Island nations, while one of the Kangaroos or Kiwis will travel to Europe to play England and France, with the IRL attempting to grow the game in France ahead of the 2025 Rugby League World Cup.