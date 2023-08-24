After losing Jesse and Kenneath Bromwich to the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season, the Melbourne Storm are set to sign a new pair of young, talented brothers to fill the void.

As reported by Wide World of Sports, talented young forwards Caleb and Jackson Lepou are set to join the Victorian franchise.

Aiming to secure them for the future, the club is hoping they can fill the gap left in the forward pack by Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi after the international trio left for the Dolphins at the end of last season.

Similar to Jesse and Kenneath, the Lepou brothers are also from New Zealand and own similar builds. 21-year-old Caleb is a prop, weighing a hefty 115kg, while Jackson is an 18-year-old and primarily appears in the second-row on the edge of the field.

While they haven't officially joined the club, the brothers were invited to train with the club's Jersey Flegg squad as of late, where they have reportedly impressed several club officials.

Although it may be good news for the Storm's faithful fans, it will be hard to replace the Bromwich brothers. Between them, the two played a combined 411 games for the club across 13 seasons from 2010-2022. They have also managed 48 games for the New Zealand national team between them.