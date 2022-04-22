Siosifa Talakai has revealed he would like to play for both New South Wales and Tonga after his barnstorming performance against the Manly Sea Eagles.

A two-try, three try assist first half saw Talakai rocket into State of Origin calculations, with the NSWRL confirming on Friday he is eligible, hitting all of the key criteria.

Talakai, who was born in Sydney, is of Tongan heritage, with his parents from the Pacific Island nation.

The NSWRL confirmed however that Talakai, who born in New South Wales, lived in the state before his 13th birthday and played a bulk of his junior rugby league in New South Wales, as well playing junior representative football in New South Wales, will be eligible to represent the Blues.

That decision would ultimately come down to Talakai himself though, who would be almost a shoe-in for the Tongan team, who are playing a Test against New Zealand on the same weekend as State of Origin Game 2, before playing in the Rugby League World Cup at the end of the year.

Speaking to Channel 9 after the clash with Manly, Talakai said he would like to play for both the Blues and Tonga.

“I definitely want to make myself eligible for NSW," Talakai said.

“With Tonga being a tier two team, I know I can play there as well. I want to try to make Origin first and hopefully I get to represent Tonga [too]. I want to represent my parents, I owe a lot to them.

“I did an Emerging Blues camp two years ago and I’ve done a little bit in SG Ball. I loved watching [Fittler] play when I was younger as well. Hopefully I get the opportunity to play for the Blues and grow with him by my side as well.

“I had a point to prove with last year not being up to standard.”

Origin coach Brad Fittler confirmed his eligibility.

“He played in some pathways with NSW,” Fittler said on Nine's NRL coverage.

“He’s a proud Tongan man, there’s a mid-season Test for Tonga at the same time as the second Origin ... but he is a NSW boy.

“They can play for NSW and Tonga. It's a Tier 2 nation.”

Meanwhile, club coach Craig Fitzibbon, in saying Talakai was ready for Origin, also said he may not remain in the centres long-term.

“It will be a difficult one going forward,” Fitzgibbon said.

“Obviously Connor Tracey has been out for an extended period and has been ultimately the left centre.

“He has got a good combination with Ronaldo (Mulitalo).

“I’m not too sure going forward. Obviously the longer he stays there, but I like the idea of people not figuring him out either.

“The longer he stays in one spot he is easier to get a read on.

“I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it, but at the moment he is playing fantastic footy and I think it is pretty obvious he is going to be in the team somewhere.”