The Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles will square off in the NRL's second semi-final on Saturday evening, with the two sides looking to book a spot just 80 minutes away from a grand final.

The tri-colours, rocked by injury coming into the finals, fell well short against the Penrith Panthers at the foot of the mountains last Friday, and will now hope to put their second chance to good use.

Manly, meanwhile, are on a six-day turnaround after their elimination final - which required a significant comeback against the Canterbury Bulldogs - was shunted to Sunday afternoon.

Here is a full betting and odds preview for the second semi-final.

Match winner

Given their extra two days rest, and the fact they are a top-four side, there will be little surprise in the fact the Roosters come into this game as the favourites.

You could easily mount the argument they are a little short on the price side though at $1.57, while the Sea Eagles could well offer value at $2.40.

It certainly doesn't feel like this has a guaranteed result coming into the contest.

Margin and line

Maybe even more surprisingly, when it comes to the margin markets, the Roosters are favourites to take a 13-point or more victory, with that paying $2.95.

The Roosters to win between 1 and 12 points, on the other hand, is paying the slightly higher figure of $3.10.

Manly pay $3.70 for a 1-12 victory, and $6 for 13+ if you think they are going to dominate.

First and any-time try-scorers

Unsurprisingly, Dominic Young is the favourite to cross for the first try. The towering winger is paying $7.50, while his wing partner Daniel Tupou is paying $9.

The best of the Sea Eagles are the in-form Tommy Talau, and Tom Trbojevic, who, despite a shoulder complaint, is still the Sea Eagles' most important player and had 34 try involvements during the regular season.

When it comes to value in the any-time market, the likes of James Tedesco ($2.20), Joseph Suaalii ($3), Tolutau Koula ($3.25), Sitili Tupouniua ($3.50), Haumole Olakau'atu ($3.50) and Daly Cherry-Evans ($4.50) have all found the line in recent games.

Total points

Plenty of points are being expected by punters in this second semi-final, with the mark set at 46.5 points. You can get $1.90 either way.