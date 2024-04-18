Losing Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii at the end of the season to rugby union, the Sydney Roosters have reportedly set their sights on a former Origin star.

Aiming to improve their back-line for next season, the Bondi-based club are looking to bring in star power to join James Tedesco, Dominic Young and Billy Smith.

Wide World of Sports has reported that the Sydney Roosters are considering making a play for Newcastle Knights outside back Dane Gagai.

The publication has reported that the club are discussing him internally to slot into the backs for 2025, but it is understood that the Newcastle Knights are still keen to keep his services.

Gagai, 33, has made it clear that he is still interested in playing in the NRL after his contract expires at the end of the year but will likely need to take a pay cut regardless if he remains in Newcastle or joins a new team.

A 273-game veteran of the NRL, Gagai has played for the Brisbane Broncos, Newcastle Knights and South Sydney Rabbitohs throughout his career.

He has also made a staggering 22 appearances for the QLD Maroons in the State of Origin arena - last selected in 2022 - and seven Tests for the Australian Kangaroos.