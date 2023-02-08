Trust me, you're not seeing double, but somehow there's another Joseph Suaalii on the block.

Well, not Suaalii per se, however the Sydney Roosters have left the NZRU filthy, according to WWOS, after stealing one of their best kept secrets, 20 year-old Tavita Henare-Schuster, and signing the young gun to a development deal.

While the Hurricanes outside back was rated as a prospect for the Super Rugby as well as a future All Black, the young fullback was eager to try his hand at league, and lining up at the same club as Joseph Suaalii just made sense.

Henare-Schuster's manager, Adrian Lepou, knows that rugby union's loss, is the Sydney Roosters' gain.

"The rugby union people had developed Tavita over the past few years and knew they had something very special on their hands," Henare-Schuster's manager Adrian Lepou told Wide World of Sports.

"But at the end of the day, he wanted to try his hand at league and when the Roosters came calling, it was an easy decision.

"They played him in a trial before Christmas and after 15 minutes they took him off the field.

"When I asked them why, they said, 'We've seen enough - we want him'."

While he won't feature in this weekend's trial match against the Melbourne Storm, Henare-Schuster seemingly has a big future under his belt, and will be sure to catch rival club's eyes soon enough.