The Sydney Roosters have reportedly informed Joseph Suaali'i's manager that the club are eager to dodge a contract saga with the outside back.

The 19-year-old is coming off his maiden World Cup campaign, playing fullback in all six of Samoa's clashes as he helped lead the nation to their first-ever World Cup final.

Suaali'i has a clause in his contract with the Roosters that essentially gives him an out of every season, with the outside back having until May each year to indicate whether or not the 19-year-old stay with the club the following season.

Once again getting to that time of year, Fox Sports reports that the Roosters are eager to not go through the 'will he or won't he' period again after indicating to his manager, Isaac Moses, they would like to avoid the drama.

It's these exact contract stipulations that saw the South Sydney Rabbitohs allow Suaali'i to walk away as a 17-year-old, releasing the then-fullback instead of entertaining the yearly release clauses.

The Roosters have indicated they'd like to have an answer on 2024 sooner rather than later after the club snared Dominic Young on a four-year deal starting next season, with both Suaali'i and veteran Daniel Tupou currently not committed for next season.

It's been reported that Rugby Australia are willing to pay up to $1.5 million per year to sign the teenager back from rugby league.

While it's too late for Suaali'i to feature in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, he'll need a season or two in the 15-man code if he is to play the campaign in 2027.

The Samoan international has made the move from the right wing to left centre this off-season in a bid to get his hands on the ball more often.

Despite suffering a head knock in the club's second trial, the centre is expected to line-up for the Roosters in their opening round clash at Suncorp Stadium next weekend.