Canterbury are reportedly waiting for St George Illawarra to lock in their halves pairing for the near future, with the Bulldogs circling one of the Dragons' prized playmakers who could consider a move elsewhere should they be held back in the pecking order.

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin is currently dealing with a high-quality trio in his halves stocks, headlined by likely Dally M Medal winner Ben Hunt.

Young pair Junior Amone and Jayden Sullivan have continued to press their case for a starting spot in Griffin's side, with the former currently seen as the leading man to partner Hunt at five-eighth.

Having reportedly re-signed until 2024 recently, Amone looks to be one-half of the Dragons' playmaking plans for the coming years, while both Hunt and Amone will be able to discuss their futures with rival clubs from November.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Hunt looms likely to see out his contract at Kogarah and potentially extend his stay beyond next season, with the former Bronco understood to be keen on returning in the Red V.

Should that be the case, Sullivan is tipped to begin assessing his options elsewhere, with The Herald suggesting the 20-year-old would request an immediate release from his contract in favour of finding a new club.

Sullivan has made just the six appearances at NRL level this season, five of which came off the bench, with his last being a two-minute stint against Manly in Round 19.

Likely left as the 'odd man out' of Griffin's talented halves three-piece, should Sullivan head for the exit, the Bulldogs are reportedly ready to push for his signature.

Canterbury have continued to tussle with their preferred halves pairing across the course of this season, with recruit Matt Burton seeing an array of names line up alongside him at the six and seven.

Sullivan's promise and poise would give the Bulldogs some stability at selection, while teeing up a sturdy halves partnership for the long haul.

His addition would also see the Bulldogs further strengthen their spine for 2023, with Eels star Reed Mahoney to arrive at Belmore at the cessation of this season.