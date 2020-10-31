Cronulla are reportedly interested in signing delisted Bulldog Aiden Tolman ,with the 31-year-old likely to backflip on an expected retirement call, per WWOS.

Canterbury had notified Tolman that his services would not be required for 2021, despite hopes to play on past this season.

The Sharks have two remaining spots on their roster for next season, with Tolman set to sign a one-year deal to keep his career alive.

Tolman would be seen as insurance for the injury prone prop pairing of Andrew Fifita and Royce Hunt.

“We are a bit skinny for depth in the front row and that’s where Aiden could come in handy,” a Sharks source told Wide World of Sports.

“He is highly respected and has the experience that would help our young blokes.”

A deal is set to be singed in the coming weeks.