Parramatta are understood to have pulled out of the race to land in-demand Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs.

According to The Courier Mail’s Peter Badel, the Eels will follow the Titans in leaving the negotiation table for the 22-year-old.

Parramatta and Gold Coast had joined Canterbury in expressing serious interest in the explosive New South Wales product, with the chase to land Staggs’ signature now just down to the Broncos and Bulldogs.

The Broncos are tipped to be in the front seat to retain their star man, who is reportedly waiting out for coach Kevin Walters to sign a blue-chip playmaker before signing a lucrative deal of his own at Red Hill.

“Everyone can see we need an experienced playmaker and I’m going to the market.” #NRLhttps://t.co/3EL4SYG6j3 — ZeroTackle.com (@zerotackle) April 30, 2021

Brisbane have been closely linked to five renowned playmakers, with Adam Reynolds, Shaun Johnson, Mitch Moses, Aidan Sezer and Gareth Widdop all understood to be on Walters’ radar.

Staggs is set for a move into the No.6 jumper when he returns from an ACL injury later this season and is holding out on inking a new deal until he understands who he would be partnering in the halves next year.

Walters is set to travel to Redfern this weekend to meet with Reynolds and his management in hope of a last-minute swoop on the Souths skipper, who is nearing a three-year, $2.4 million deal with Cronulla.

The Eels are likely to start prioritising in-house signings, with Moses, Ryan Matterson and Nathan Brown all yet to re-commit for the 2022 season.

The Daily Telegraph have reported that Moses is set to sign a new long-term deal worth close to $3.7 million to remain in the blue and gold.