The Parramatta Eels have signed former Warriors five-eighth Hayze Perham until the end of the 2022 season.

Perham departed the Auckland-based club earlier this month after a total of nine games since making his debut in 2019.

The Eels confirmed the coup of the 21-year-old on Wednesday, with the young half joining the Sydney club with immediate effect.

“We weren’t in a position to offer Hayze a deal beyond this year as we have a number of young outside backs in our system so when he asked for a release we couldn’t stand in his way to secure his future,” Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan said at the time of Perham’s release.

“We thank him for his efforts with us over the last four seasons and wish him all the best with the next stage of his career.”