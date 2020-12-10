The Wests Tigers have declared their interest in Melbourne Storm star Brandon Smith.

It comes after they announced a two-year extension for coach Michael Maguire on Thursday.

The Storm confirmed earlier this week that they have given Smith the green light to explore opportunities at rival clubs from 2022.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe confirmed his club was keen on the hooker.

“Brandon is a quality player – any team would love to have Brandon Smith,” Pascoe said.

“But as it stands he is not available until at least 2022.”

The Tigers do have Jacob Liddle and Jake Simpkin as their No. 9 stocks, but Smith would still provide valuable flare through the middle.

It marks the second club to flag interest in Smith, with the Broncos on Thursday publicly stating he is on their radar.

“We are interested in anyone of his (Brandon Smith) quality,” Broncos coach Kevin Walters told Fox Sports.

“He has been a great player at the Storm and he is a very young player also, so there will be some interest from us.”

Smith, 24, has played 62 NRL games for the Storm since making his first-grade debut in 2017.