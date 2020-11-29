The South Sydney Rabbitohs are still in the hunt to sign Melbourne flyer Josh Addo-Carr for the 2022 season, per to The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield.

According to Rothfield’s sources, the Blues winger wants to play for the Rabbitohs along with close mates Cody Walker, Dane Gagai and Latrell Mitchell.

Addo-Carr was seen touring Belmore last week, with reports suggesting his trip to Canterbury was staged in an effort to warn Souths of serious interest away from Redfern.

The 25-year-old is understood to be happy to accept less money with the Rabbitohs, who will have 12 months to adjust their salary to accomodate Addo-Carr’s wages.

The Storm star will see out the 2021 season in Melbourne before likely moving home to Sydney, with Wests also joining Canterbury and South Sydney in pursuit for the speedster.