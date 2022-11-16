Following earlier confirmation that Wests Tigers No.7 Jackson Hastings was joining the Newcastle Knights, the Tigers have now confirmed the other half of the swap arrangement, with former Knights and Origin forward David Klemmer to join the club on a three-year deal with a mutual option for a fourth.

Klemmer will join the club immediately after being granted a release by Newcastle, and is excited by the new opportunity after a tumultuous end to his time in the Hunter region.

“I can't wait to rip in to pre-season training. I'm really excited about what's ahead for us,” Klemmer told club media.

“I know Tim (Sheens) well through our time together with the Kangaroos, and there's a lot to like about where the club is headed.

“In many ways it's a new start for the club and I'm delighted to be a part of it.

“I want to make a difference here and that includes helping some of the younger players who haven't played a lot of first grade yet.”

Coach Tim Sheens was also excited about what Klemmer will bring to the side, adding some valuable experience to the pack following the departure of 300-game prop James Tamou.

“I'm delighted he's joined us, and I'm sure he'll be a great asset to the club,” Sheens said.

“We have a lot of young players coming through our system and I know he'll have a good influence on them.”

Klemmer shows his stripes in 2023 🐯

Head to the link for the full story! https://t.co/XndgtYoZe4 #showyourstripes #weststigers pic.twitter.com/ieFA2ezdsn — Wests Tigers (@WestsTigers) November 16, 2022

The Knights were succinct in their farewell to Klemmer, who played 81 games for the club across four seasons.

“On behalf of the Newcastle Knights and everyone in the local community, we'd like to thank David for his significant contributions both on and off the field,” the club said in their release announcing the arrival of Hastings.”