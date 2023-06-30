The future of Brisbane Broncos playmaker Jock Madden has taken a surprising twist after three clubs have gained interest in the youngster.

The Brisbane Broncos are determined to extend Madden's contract after being linked to the St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers earlier this month.

The Courier Mail has reported that Madden and the Broncos have begun preliminary talks to extend his stay. Still only 23, the halfback is currently the understudy of Adam Reynolds and is set to take over his role once the club captain retires.

The former Australian Schoolboys playmaker is contracted until the end of 2024, but his management has spoken to Brisbane about granting him an extension until the end of 2026.

“I came up here to learn from Reyno, ‘Kevvie' (Kevin Walters) and ‘Alf' (Allan Langer) and those great players who have done everything in the game,” Madden said.

“I've learnt just watching Reyno's game management, his kicking game and how he speaks to the boys in meetings.

“I want to be playing first grade week-in, week-out, that's what I want to do, but I have to stay patient and keep learning.

“It doesn't all come overnight. My time will come.”

The Dragons have expressed a keen interest in Madden after Ben Hunt is set to leave the club at the end of the season- joining the Gold Coast Titans.

Wests Tigers have also been linked to Madden, with reports that Benji Marshall spoke to him a little over a week ago. Ironically, the Tigers let him go last season to join the Broncos.