North Queensland Cowboys rookie Jaxon Purdue is embracing the challenge of competing for the club's No. 7 jersey ahead of the 2025 NRL season.

With Jake Clifford, Tom Duffy and Purdue all vying to partner Tom Dearden in the halves, the young talent is acutely aware of the battle ahead.

"I'd have to say ‘Cliffo' probably, from his performance at the back end of last year," Purdue admitted when asked who currently holds the edge.

"But it makes all of us a better player when there's spots to be competing for, and I'm loving it."

Purdue, who has added nearly 10kg to his frame since 2023 to better prepare for the physical demands of the NRL, is leaving no stone unturned in his development.

While his versatility across multiple positions (including centre, fullback and wing) adds value to his case, Purdue knows securing the halfback spot will require significant improvement in key areas.

"Definitely my communication. Duff's communication and Cliffo's communication is just next level," he said.

"I think my fitness is there, but I probably also need to work on my kicking game."

Trial matches against the Dolphins in Cairns and the Storm in Townsville will offer the trio critical opportunities to impress coach Todd Payten.

Purdue will look to test himself at any opportunity in trial games and hopes to apply lessons learned from his mentors.

"Chad Townsend['s] ... kicking game was outstanding, and Tom Dearden just bounces off that," Purdue said, praising the influence of the experienced duo.

"Now that Tom Dearden is back [I want to get] into his head and ask him questions to just be ready for anything."

For Purdue, the position battle is about more than just personal gain; it's a driver for collective improvement within the squad.

"If there's a spot on the team that's available, I'm happy to play there," he said.

"To be honest, I don't really mind where I play. If it's centre, if it's half, if it's fullback – I'm suitable to play anywhere, and I'm happy to play anywhere."