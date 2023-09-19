The Sydney Roosters have reportedly become the latest club to show an interest in signing South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Keaon Koloamatangi.

Off-contract at the end of next season, Koloamatangi is free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 if he has not secured an extension with the Rabbitohs.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs are facing a tough challenge to keep star Origin forward with the Canberra Raiders set to line up a massive offer to the second-rower. Now, another club has entered the race to sign Koloamatangi.

Journalist Danny Weidler spoke on 100% Footy, revealing the amount of money that Koloamatangi could demand for next season and the clubs interested in his services.

"We all know the Keaon has had an interest from the Raiders and they're supposed to be interested in around the $900,000 mark because he's going to be available in November and that's big money," Weidler said.

"But in the background ... the Roosters are lurking, they're looking carefully at him and you'd think the Roosters have enough in their team, their back row but there's a bit of talk that (they'll have a crack).

"Sitili Tupouniua's got another year so he could be someone who may not be there long term, although the Roosters do love him."

While it was initially reported earlier this season by News Corp that the Rabbitohs were prepared to offer him a two-year extension until the end of 2026, there have been no more updates to his contract situation.

“Keaon went into Origin at the time we were negotiating, we're at the back end of the year now, so [those talks] have been put on hold until the end of the season,” Jason Demetriou told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We have a great relationship with Keaon, and we have every intention of making sure he stays at the club long term, especially off the back of Cam re-signing. Those two guys have played footy together since they were seven."