A handful of players make their first appearance for the season in Zero Tackle's NRL team of the week, while others just keep popping up every week.
1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)
Man of the match in the Roosters' 18-point victory over the Dragons. Broke 12 tackles, recorded four try assists and broke the line three times on his way to 318 run metres.
Fullback
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
2. Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm)
Scored two tries and set up two others during a big second half from the Melbourne Storm winger.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
3. Peta Hiku (New Zealand Warriors)
The crafty outside back scored a try, had a second one disallowed, and recorded a try assist in a close contest against Brisbane.
Centre
Try Assists
LB Assists
Tries
4. Waqa Blake (Parramatta Eels)
His best performance of the season against North Queensland. Scored a try, broke 12 tackles, recorded two line breaks and ran for 163 metres with ball-in-hand.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
5. Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks)
Scored a try double and set up another in the high scoring affair between Cronulla and Wests.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
6. Anthony Milford (Brisbane Broncos)
Another player who had his best performance this season with the Milford of old returning to steer the Broncos to victory over the Warriors with a try and two try assists.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
7. Braydon Trindall (Cronulla Sharks)
The best performance of his first-grade career to date, laying on four tries for Cronulla against the Tigers.
Halfback
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)
Ran for 204 metres, completed 33 tackles, and recorded six tackle busts as Payne Haas once again finds himself in our team of the week.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Offloads
9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)
Fortunately for Melbourne, they arguably boast the fact of have the two best hookers in the competition at their disposal and Grant shone once again in his first 80-minute performance this season.
Hooker
Tackles Made
Tries
Kick Metres
10. David Klemmer (Newcastle Knights)
Contributed 223 run metres and 34 tackles, only missing one attempt to finish the match with an effective tackle ratio of 97.5%
Prop
All Run Metres
Hitups
11. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)
Scored a try, had a second disallowed, and broke eight tackles in an impressive display in a close contest against Canberra.
12. Egan Butcher (Sydney Roosters)
Scored a try, completed 37 tackles, and ran for 141 metres with the ball-in-hand.
Interchange
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)
Contributed over 160 running metres, completed 40 tackles and didn't miss a single attempt.
Lock
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Interchange
14. Connor Watson (Newcastle Knights)
15. Isaac Liu (Sydney Roosters)
16. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)
17. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)