A handful of players make their first appearance for the season in Zero Tackle's NRL team of the week, while others just keep popping up every week.

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

Man of the match in the Roosters' 18-point victory over the Dragons. Broke 12 tackles, recorded four try assists and broke the line three times on his way to 318 run metres.

JAMES TEDESCO

Fullback Roosters ROUND 23 STATS 4

Try Assists 12

Tackle Breaks 318

All Run Metres

2. Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm)

Scored two tries and set up two others during a big second half from the Melbourne Storm winger.

JOSH ADDO-CARR

Wing Storm ROUND 23 STATS 2

Tries 161

All Run Metres 5

Tackles Made

3. Peta Hiku (New Zealand Warriors)

The crafty outside back scored a try, had a second one disallowed, and recorded a try assist in a close contest against Brisbane.

PETA HIKU

Centre Warriors ROUND 23 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

LB Assists 1

Tries

4. Waqa Blake (Parramatta Eels)

His best performance of the season against North Queensland. Scored a try, broke 12 tackles, recorded two line breaks and ran for 163 metres with ball-in-hand.

WAQA BLAKE

Centre Eels ROUND 23 STATS 1

Tries 2

Line Breaks 163

All Run Metres

5. Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks)

Scored a try double and set up another in the high scoring affair between Cronulla and Wests.

RONALDO MULITALO

Wing Sharks ROUND 23 STATS 2

Tries 165

All Run Metres 5

Tackles Made

6. Anthony Milford (Brisbane Broncos)

Another player who had his best performance this season with the Milford of old returning to steer the Broncos to victory over the Warriors with a try and two try assists.

ANTHONY MILFORD

Five-Eighth Broncos ROUND 23 STATS 2

Try Assists 1

Tries 423

Kick Metres

7. Braydon Trindall (Cronulla Sharks)

The best performance of his first-grade career to date, laying on four tries for Cronulla against the Tigers.

BRAYDON TRINDALL

Halfback Sharks ROUND 23 STATS 4

Try Assists 247

Kick Metres 4

LB Assists

8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Ran for 204 metres, completed 33 tackles, and recorded six tackle busts as Payne Haas once again finds himself in our team of the week.

PAYNE HAAS

Prop Broncos ROUND 23 STATS 204

All Run Metres 6

Tackle Breaks 1

Offloads

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Fortunately for Melbourne, they arguably boast the fact of have the two best hookers in the competition at their disposal and Grant shone once again in his first 80-minute performance this season.

HARRY GRANT

Hooker Storm ROUND 23 STATS 45

Tackles Made 1

Tries 62

Kick Metres

10. David Klemmer (Newcastle Knights)

Contributed 223 run metres and 34 tackles, only missing one attempt to finish the match with an effective tackle ratio of 97.5%

DAVID KLEMMER

Prop Knights ROUND 23 STATS 223

All Run Metres 19

Hitups

11. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

Scored a try, had a second disallowed, and broke eight tackles in an impressive display in a close contest against Canberra.

12. Egan Butcher (Sydney Roosters)

Scored a try, completed 37 tackles, and ran for 141 metres with the ball-in-hand.

EGAN BUTCHER

Interchange Roosters ROUND 23 STATS 1

Tries 141

All Run Metres 37

Tackles Made

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Contributed over 160 running metres, completed 40 tackles and didn't miss a single attempt.

ISAAH YEO

Lock Panthers ROUND 23 STATS 39

Tackles Made 3

Tackle Breaks 166

All Run Metres

Interchange

14. Connor Watson (Newcastle Knights)

15. Isaac Liu (Sydney Roosters)

16. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

17. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)