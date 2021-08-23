GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 11: Cameron Munster of the Melbourne Storm in action during the round 21 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Melbourne Storm at Central Coast Stadium on August 11, 2019 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

A handful of players make their first appearance for the season in Zero Tackle's NRL team of the week, while others just keep popping up every week.

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters

Man of the match in the Roosters' 18-point victory over the Dragons. Broke 12 tackles, recorded four try assists and broke the line three times on his way to 318 run metres.

JAMES TEDESCO
Fullback
Roosters
ROUND 23 STATS
4
Try Assists
12
Tackle Breaks
318
All Run Metres

2. Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm

Scored two tries and set up two others during a big second half from the Melbourne Storm winger.

JOSH ADDO-CARR
Wing
Storm
ROUND 23 STATS
2
Tries
161
All Run Metres
5
Tackles Made

3. Peta Hiku (New Zealand Warriors

The crafty outside back scored a try, had a second one disallowed, and recorded a try assist in a close contest against Brisbane.

PETA HIKU
Centre
Warriors
ROUND 23 STATS
1
Try Assists
1
LB Assists
1
Tries

4. Waqa Blake (Parramatta Eels

His best performance of the season against North Queensland. Scored a try, broke 12 tackles, recorded two line breaks and ran for 163 metres with ball-in-hand.

WAQA BLAKE
Centre
Eels
ROUND 23 STATS
1
Tries
2
Line Breaks
163
All Run Metres

5. Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks)

Scored a try double and set up another in the high scoring affair between Cronulla and Wests.

RONALDO MULITALO
Wing
Sharks
ROUND 23 STATS
2
Tries
165
All Run Metres
5
Tackles Made

6.  Anthony Milford (Brisbane Broncos

Another player who had his best performance this season with the Milford of old returning to steer the Broncos to victory over the Warriors with a try and two try assists.

ANTHONY MILFORD
Five-Eighth
Broncos
ROUND 23 STATS
2
Try Assists
1
Tries
423
Kick Metres

7. Braydon Trindall (Cronulla Sharks)

The best performance of his first-grade career to date, laying on four tries for Cronulla against the Tigers.

BRAYDON TRINDALL
Halfback
Sharks
ROUND 23 STATS
4
Try Assists
247
Kick Metres
4
LB Assists

8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Ran for 204 metres, completed 33 tackles, and recorded six tackle busts as Payne Haas once again finds himself in our team of the week.

PAYNE HAAS
Prop
Broncos
ROUND 23 STATS
204
All Run Metres
6
Tackle Breaks
1
Offloads

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm

Fortunately for Melbourne, they arguably boast the fact of have the two best hookers in the competition at their disposal and Grant shone once again in his first 80-minute performance this season.

HARRY GRANT
Hooker
Storm
ROUND 23 STATS
45
Tackles Made
1
Tries
62
Kick Metres

10. David Klemmer (Newcastle Knights

Contributed 223 run metres and 34 tackles, only missing one attempt to finish the match with an effective tackle ratio of 97.5%

DAVID KLEMMER
Prop
Knights
ROUND 23 STATS
223
All Run Metres
19
Hitups

11. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles

Scored a try, had a second disallowed, and broke eight tackles in an impressive display in a close contest against Canberra.

12. Egan Butcher (Sydney Roosters

Scored a try, completed 37 tackles, and ran for 141 metres with the ball-in-hand.

EGAN BUTCHER
Interchange
Roosters
ROUND 23 STATS
1
Tries
141
All Run Metres
37
Tackles Made

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers

Contributed over 160 running metres, completed 40 tackles and didn't miss a single attempt.

ISAAH YEO
Lock
Panthers
ROUND 23 STATS
39
Tackles Made
3
Tackle Breaks
166
All Run Metres

Interchange

14. Connor Watson (Newcastle Knights

15. Isaac Liu (Sydney Roosters)

16. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm

17. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors

 