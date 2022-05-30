Brad Fittler has revealed that he is "surprised" by the reaction to Josh Addo-Carr being dropped from the NSW Blues side for the opening State of Origin clash against the QueenslandMaroons next Wednesday.

Addo-Carr, who was one of the state's incumbents to take a position on the wing alongside Brian To'o, was axed in favour of in-form Sydney Roosters winger Daniel Tupou.

The almost two-metre tall winger was picked for his ability to battle Xavier Coates in the air, but also for the work he will do coming out of his own end, averaging almost 170 metres per game for the tri-colours at club level.

Addo-Carr, on the other hand, has struggled enormously to live up to his level at the Melbourne Storm since his move to the Canterbury Bulldogs at the start of the 2022 season.

Fittler told 9News that he was surprised at the reaction.

“Well, I’m surprised that people would be surprised,” Fittler told 9 News Sydney.

Fittler followed that up by telling SEN Radio on Monday morning that Tupou had played his way into the team.

“He’s so unique 'The Foxx', just the way he is around camp,” Fittler said.

“It’s more of a case of Daniel Tupou playing his way in, what he’s done at the Roosters, how safe he is, the way he brings the ball out of trouble.

“I feel like at the moment … I don’t think it’d be right on Foxx or the team to go into Game I.

“We’ve communicated, and he’s committed to getting back in the team.

“My line to him was, he belongs here, that was a tough one.”

New South Wales team advisor Greg Alexander was far blunter in his assessment of Addo-Carr when speaking to SEN Radio.

“No, look 'The Foxx' is out of form,” Alexander said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“I know you pick players, and plenty of players have still been picked when they’re out of form or not in great form, but they’ve done the job before.

“In mind with what Queensland will be picking, we just decided that we’d go with Daniel Tupou on the wing instead of Josh Addo-Carr.

“Daniel Tupou has been in great form as well, he’s also been there before, he did a great job in 2020, I thought he was one of our better players in 2020.”