Melbourne Storm head coach Craig Bellamy has been given more time by the club to weigh up whether he wants to continue in the top job.

Bellamy is contracted to the Storm until 2026, but is allowed to move into an advisory role with the club at any time, which would allow for a new head coach to replace him.

The 62-year old was initially given until to end of March to make his decision, but the club has given the veteran coach more time to come to a decision, according to The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio.

"It’s really intriguing this one," Riccio told SEN 1170 Breakfast.

"He originally had until Thursday to tell the Melbourne Storm whether he’d be going around again next year.

"Not surprisingly, the Storm have given Bellamy more time to think about that.

"One, it gives both Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes time to consider their futures, Harry Grant I understand has re-signed and that’ll be announced next week. Bellamy’s future is so key to the Melbourne Storm.”

Bellamy's long-time assistant coach in Marc Brentnall would be the front-runner to take over as head coach, but Riccio is not ruling out Storm legend Billy Slater for the role, given his recent appointment as head coach of the Queensland Maroons for the upcoming State of Origin series.

"It raises the question of who comes in to after him?" Riccio asked.

"All along I’ve heard that assistant coach Marc Brentnall is in the box seat to take over, but suddenly if Billy Slater comes and proves himself as coach of the Queensland Origin team – he could be right in the frame in terms of consideration.

"It's a big, big month for the Storm as far as their future is concerned."

The Storm will look to bounce back from their loss to Parramatta last week when they host the Bulldogs at AAMI Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Storm currently sit fifth on the ladder with a 2-1 record to start the season.