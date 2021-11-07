Curtis Scott could be set to receive an NRL lifeline, with multiple clubs reportedly interested in signing the former Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders' centre.

Scott, who has played 72 games in the NRL, would still need the competition's permission to sign a new deal given his current off-field situation.

With that unresolved, any reported interest from clubs must be taken with a grain of salt, given the Raiders first stood him down in May, and then sacked him in August. The NRL also fined Scott $15,000 for "bringing the game into disrepute" at the time.

Scott has previously spoken of the path he is taking to get his life back on track, and now it seems an unexpected shot at the NRL could be on the horizon.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that all of the Parramatta Eels, South Sydney Rabbitohs, North Queensland Cowboys and Wests Tigers are showing interest.

The Tigers were rumoured to be interested earlier in the year when he was on shaky ground with the Raiders, however, that never materialised.

Still, the Tigers have an enormous war chest of money to use and there aren't a great deal of players off-contract, so a move for Scott could be intriguing.

The Rabbitohs and Eels are both clubs at the right end of the table. South Sydney have built a strong culture and could be a good fit for Scott, and with Dane Gagai's departure, a classy centre is a player they could use.

The Eels too are short in the outside backs. Although Waqa Blake and Will Penisini have the inside running on the centre spots, the fact Blake Ferguson has left means only Haze Dunster shapes as an option on the wing, and Scott could potentially transform himself.

The Cowboys bring a need for players, as well as a move away from the attention and spotlight of Sydney which could benefit Scott in the long run.