Anthony Milford is reportedly set for a shift to the English Super League in 2024.

First linked with a move to the English competition at the end of 2022, Milford ultimately signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins, joining the club for their inaugural season.

That came after his former club, the Newcastle Knights, also made a play to retain him on what was believed to be a three-year deal at the time.

His move to the Dolphins came about though with Milford looking to rediscover the potential he had displayed early in his career under the coaching of Wayne Bennett, however, it was a difficult 2023 campaign for Milford.

He only played 11 games for the Dolphins, with more than half of them off the bench as he struggled to find a role, and Sky Sports are now reporting that the Leigh Leopards are favourites for his signature next year.

That would require a release from the final year of his contract with the Dolphins, but Australian reports in recent times have suggested the Redcliffe-based outfit will have no problems granting it for the 29-year-old if the request comes for a move around the world.

The Leopards have endured a mixed season in the Super League, winding up fifth on the table at the end of the current campaign which moved them through to the first week of the finals where their season came to an abrupt end at the hands of Hull KR.

Still, that was enough for the club to re-sign another half in Lachlan Lam, who could wind up serving as the halves partner for Milford if he makes the switch next year, although pending on the future of current club five-eighth and captain Joe Mellor, Milford may find himself in a situation similar to the one at the Dolphins.