The Melbourne Storm is the latest club to be linked with star Brisbane Broncos prop Payne Haas.

Haas has reportedly told the Broncos that he will test the free agency market come November 1, and the chance of him leaving could be about to grow exponentially.

It has been widely reported that Haas will only consider clubs who are a realistic chance to win a premiership when he weighs up his next deal and the decision of whether to remain at Red Hill or move elsewhere.

According to News Corp, the Storm has met with Haas' management and will ramp up negotiations with the prop if he is still off-contract on November 1.

How the Storm make the funds available for Haas, who is expected to be on at least a million dollars per season in his next deal, under the salary cap remains to be seen with the club already splurging substantial money on a spine of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant.

The Broncos have previously refused to pay over market value - or what they believe is market value - for anyone, but Haas may force their hand, with the club reportedly weighing up a million-dollar per season deal over three years that would lock Haas in at Red Hill for 2025, 2026 and 2027.

His current deal, which will see him paid around $800,000 next season, expires at the end of 2024, meaning he can officially sign with rival clubs from November 1.

The Storm's interest may come as a surprise salary cap-wise, but it doesn't personnel-wise. While the club has the likes of Christian Welch and Nelson Asofa-Solomona on their books long-term, they sit without reinforcements following the exodus of veterans Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi to the Dolphins at the end of the 2022 campaign.

Haas would fill that void, and for the prop, heading to a club who are successful may speak volumes. Other clubs have reportedly shown interest in Haas though and many will likely lodge deals for him in November.

The Canterbury Bulldogs were linked to Haas, although director Phil Gould has since ruled out a play, while the St George Illawarra Dragons and other Sydney clubs have reportedly expressed interest through the prop's management.