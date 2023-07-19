Tyson Frizell is believed to have plenty of interest in Australia, but it's a surprise club in England who have admitted to having legitimate interest in the Origin-level second-rower.

The New South Wales Blues representative is off-contract at the end of the 2023 season and while it's believed he will stay with the Knights on a new deal that is yet to be made official, the Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs have both been linked to a pursuit.

The veteran 31-year-old, who has played more than 200 NRL games across his time with the Cronulla Sharks, St George Illawarra Dragons and Knights, has represented both Wales and Australia at international level.

Hull KR coach Willie Peters, speaking to The Hull Daily Mail, confirmed he has conversations with Frizell's management and the interest was legit, also seemingly confirming that the deal to remain a Knight has been done.

"It was legit," Peters told the publication.

"I had a few conversations with Tyson and his management. He had a big decision to make, and he's obviously staying with Newcastle now. But, we are showing where we are going as a club. Reports say it was between us and Newcastle.

It's believed the idea of staying in Newcastle, where Frizell has bought a house with his family, appealed to the second-rower, who could well be heading into the final contract of his career.

The news of his likely re-signing in the Hunter comes following confirmation the club will lose another forward in Lachlan Fitzgibbon, who has taken up a contract with the Warrington Wolves in the English Super League from the start of 2024.

The Knights gain a pair of Super League players next in Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce, while Kurt Mann and Brodie Jones join Frizell as the remaining regular first-grade players off-contract at the end of 2023.