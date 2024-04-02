Regarded as one of the best international playmakers in the world, Lewis Dodd has reportedly decided on his long-term future snubbing four NRL clubs in the process.

Off-contract at the end of the 2024 season, Dodd is fondly remembered in Australia as the player who led his club to defeat the Penrith Panthers in the 2023 World Club Challenge. Over the past two years, he has been continually linked with a move to the NRL.

A product of the renowned St Helens Academy, he signed with the club at the age of 15 before making his Super League debut three years later.

He has since gone on to register 61 games in the competition, score 22 tries, and score 13 career goals.

The Wide World of Sports has reported that Lewis Dodd is set to remain with St Helens RLFC in the Super League on a long-term contract extension.

It is understood that at least four NRL clubs were interested in recruiting his services.

While there has been no confirmation of which teams were showing an interest in Dodd, some of the four likely include the Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans, and St George Illawarra Dragons.

As the rumour mill continues to flow regarding the 21-year-old's future, he recently joined Australian player agency SFX Sports, and even if he re-signs with the Super League club, he has refused to rule out a future move to the NRL.

“My job here as a coach is do all I can to improve Lewis and all of our players as long as they are here. The speculation is what it is and you can never ask for that to go away," coach Paul Wellens has said in the past.

“What is important for us as team and Lewis as a player is to work hard and perform well and everything else will take care of itself.

“He is a fantastic player and one we hold in the highest regard. We would love him to be here not just next year but for many years to come.”