Wests Tigers legend Benji Marshall’s rugby league future is up in the air after snubbing a Super League offer.

The 91kg five-eighth has turned down an enormous UK super league deal to stay in Australia but the question is; will this decision affect the rest of his career as an NRL player?

The Australian’s Brent Read told Triple M that no deals would be coming Marshall’s way until the late pre-season, with other Sydney teams still having other players on their radar.

“This is one that is going to linger for a while,” Read said.

“If you look at the Bulldogs they are still trying to get Matt Burton out of his deal at Penrith. Depending on what happens with Burton, Canterbury may explore the option of Benji down the track.

“But I think this is one that is going to simmer and bubble along all summer and if someone gets too late January early February or March and still have a hole to fill and Benji still wants to play, then I think he will loom on someone’s radar.

“At the moment it doesn’t look like there is a lot of options out there for him, but a lot can change over a summer.”

Marshall also turned down a role at the North Queensland Cowboys as his future remains undecided.

The 35-year old has played 324 NRL games since making his debut in 2003, originally starting his career at the Wests Tigers before moving to the St George Illawarra Dragons, then Brisbane Broncos, before moving back to the Tigers.

He played 16 first-grade appearances in 2020.

My artworks finally made it to Benji Marshall. Absolute legend, really going to miss seeing him pull on a @WestsTigers jersey next season! pic.twitter.com/euj8u5Y16v — Van der Meer Designs (@Damovdm) December 10, 2020