The NRL has confirmed four games for Las Vegas in 2025, with the English Super League and a women's Test added to the NRL double-header.

As previously reported, the Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks are the four teams who will head to the United States of America to kick off the new season on the first weekend in March.

The Raiders clash with the Warriors in the earlier game on the day, while the Panthers and Sharks close the four-game slate.

That follows the first experiment this year, when the Brisbane Broncos, Sydney Roosters, Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs all made the trip.

The four teams travelling for Season 2 of what is expected to be a five-year commitment for the NRL will be joined by an English Super League club the Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, who play the first game of the day, and the Australian Jillaroos and England Lionesses, who split the two NRL games.

Fixtures for Las Vegas, 2025

All matches on Saturday, March 1 (local time), and Sunday, March 2 (AEDT)

1:30 pm (local), 8:30 am (AEDT) - Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves

4 pm (local), 11 am (AEDT) - Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors

6 pm (local), 1 pm (AEDT) - Australian Jillarros vs England Lionesses

8:30 pm (local), 3:30 pm (AEST) - Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks

The addition of the two matches creates a nine-hour program, with the first NRL game moved even earlier and beamed into Australia at 11 am (AEDT) on the Sunday morning.

“Las Vegas 2025 will be a bigger, bolder and better festival of rugby league,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said in a statement confirming the news.

“The 2025 Las Vegas event will feature two highly anticipated NRL Premiership matches to open the season, the 2024 UK Challenge Cup finalists, Wigan and Warrington, and a Test match showcasing some of the most elite women's players from both hemispheres.

“We've given fans the opportunity to plan early and take advantage of the Las Vegas festival experience – a true bucket list item for all rugby league and sports fans.

“Thank you to all the participating teams who will now get the chance to perform on a global stage with huge exposure.

"Thank you to all our partners, including the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Allegiant Stadium and our broadcast partners, who have worked closely with us to create this innovative and truly unique event.”

The teams travelling to the United States will be afforded a week off before rejoining the remainder of the NRL competition for Round 2.