Former Wests Tigers prop Thomas Mikaele is set to sign with an NRL club effective immediately from the Warrington Wolves.

First reported by 'The Mole' on Wide World of Sports, the immediate release comes after Mikaele and his wife want to return back to Australia after a bout of homesickness.

Set to leave Warrington following their clash against Hull FC this weekend, the former Tiger will join the Gold Coast Titans.

Expected to sign a two and a half years contract with the Titans, the club will buy him out of his current contract with Warrington, where he has been since 2022.

Enjoying a terrific start to the Super League season, Mikaele is a big get for the Titans who currently sit in 11th place.

Adding to their already impressive forward stocks, he will join David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui. This also comes days after the club picked up a released Ken Maumalo from the Wests Tigers.

Debuting for the Tigers in 2019, Mikaele is a former Queensland Under 18s representative. Known for his attacking runs, he will add another dimension to the Gold Coast Titans.