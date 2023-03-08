Wakefield Trinity winger Lewis Murphy's future down under may be clouded after the winger tore his ACL over the weekend, ending his 2023 season prematurely.

The outside back, who'll celebrate his 21st birthday later this month, only debuted in the Super League last season, making an instant impact, and netting 19 tries in 22 appearances for Wakefield.

One of the quickest wingers in the English competition, Murphy's speed and acrobatic finishing ability has caught the eye of many coaches both in the Super League and in the NRL, and had already reportedly chosen where'd he'd play in 2024.

The Daily Telegraph reported last month that the Sydney Roosters had signed Lewis Murphy on a two-year deal starting next season, although with the club yet to confirm the signature, an injury setback could leave the contract in jeopardy.

Trent Robinson could sell ice to an eskimo, having already sold a premiership vision to Dominic Young and Spencer Leniu for next season, with Murphy just the latest to put pen-to-paper.

However, now that Murphy's season is over and his rehab could linger into next season, there's every chance that the deal could go up in smoke.

Going down against Huddersfield on the weekend, Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth was shattered for Murphy admit fears it may have been his final game for the club.

“We are all really disappointed for Lewis and it's a cruel blow," Applegarth said post-match.

“Everyone at the club will support him through his rehab and I know he will be relentless in coming back better than ever in 2024.”

The Roosters are yet to confirm his signature for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.