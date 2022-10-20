Social media has ignited in the last few hours after the formerly-known-as Leigh Centurions announced a stunning rebrand ahead of their Super League return.

After earning promotion to the top flight weeks ago, club administrators decided that now would be the best time to announce the significant change to the club brand, first established in 1878.

Originally known simply as ‘Leigh', the club added the ‘Centurions' mascot to the club name in 1995, following the centenary of the formation of the Northern Rugby Football Union in 1895.

But the club is now doing away with the Centurions moniker, and from 2023 will be known as the Leigh Leopards.

📖 For those who weren't able to attend, the full presentation has been made available for fans by clicking the link below. A full video of the press conference will be made public early next week.#Leythers 🔴 — Leigh Leopards (@LeighRLFC_) October 20, 2022

The move was met with mixed reactions, with some wondering if it was an April Fool's Day joke that had come a few months early. The reactions have ranged from apathetic to outraged, with claims that new ownership has ripped the soul out of the club.

The best reactions have been generated by other clubs, who have mockingly announced their own rebrands in the time since the new name was revealed. Meanwhile, there are plenty of people online who still refuse to believe the re-brand is legitimate.

We might be late to the party but introducing... Dewsbury Mighty Ducks!#AbsolutelyQuackers pic.twitter.com/X20vSrxlu9 — Dewsbury Rams (@DewsburyRams) October 20, 2022

Have your say on our proposed new identity, introducing the Featherstone Flamingos 😉🦩 pic.twitter.com/nBq3vEQFAS — Featherstone Rovers (@FevRoversRLFC) October 20, 2022

Nope, doesn’t work. Back to the drawing board 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XJh5wIIALb — Barrow Raiders (@BarrowRaiders) October 20, 2022

Has it been confirmed yet that the Leigh Leopards is a joke? They’ve played a blinder if it is. If not, I don’t see Any way back from this 😂 — Andy Clark (@An_dyclark) October 20, 2022

According to Leigh owner Derek Beaumont, the rebrand is part of an overall strategy to ensure Leigh remain in the Super League, having being relegated in each of their last three seasons in the top flight.

“The name Centurions stood the test of time but it was a good time to park it up when you've had a record breaking season and scored 100 points as Centurions for the first time ever,” Beaumont said, per BBC.

“We've made a change in who we are, what we're going to be next year and how we recruit – we're finished with championship rugby.”